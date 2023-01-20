NI braced for one last day of freezing weather before milder air moves in

A car crashed into business premises near Spencer Road in Londonderry

Ice, snow and freezing fog is set to wreak havoc across Northern Ireland for another day causing further morning misery for commuters.

A Met Office yellow warning remains in place across counties Down, Antrim and Londonderry until 10am on Friday.

Met Office forecaster Tom Morgan has warned that freezing fog patches may be slow to clear in some areas making the morning rush hour particularly hazardous.

“Roads could be treacherous especially where snow and ice has been lying,” he said.

"Commuters should leave extra time for their journeys.

"In places where the fog does clear, it should be a lovely bright crisp winter day.

"But it will still be chilly with temperatures struggling to get above three or four degrees.”

The coldest night of the year was recorded in Katesbridge on Monday when the mercury plummeted to -8.4 degrees.

The Co Down hamlet recorded the lowest temperature on Wednesday night, however it was slightly warmer at -4.7 degrees.

But on Thursday night the temperature was expected to drop back to -8.4 degrees with a new record for the year possible.

Urban areas were expected to see overnight temperatures fall four or five degrees below zero.

The north west has been one of the worst impacted areas with police recording a total of 20 collisions across Derry and Strabane since the cold snap began.

At around 10am on Thursday a car slid down one of Londonderry's steepest streets before crashing into business premises near Spencer Road after exiting a street which was not gritted.

The driver was left badly shaken and treated at the scene.

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin expressed concerns about the “near miss” which happened as the owner was opening up.

She said the crash resulted in “considerable damage” to the building which was assessed by experts due to fears it could collapse.

"I am really concerned that it may only be a matter of time before an incident occurs with even more serious consequences,” the Foyle representative added.

"I have written to the Department for Infrastructure on the incident to request a meeting and discuss other safety measures that could be put in place.”

Just days earlier a vehicle crashed into a derelict unit next door after a motorist lost control.

They too escaped serious injury, but it’s prompted calls for safety measures at the junction.

A DfI spokesperson said the department delivers a winter service programme to mitigate the effects of adverse weather “as far as is reasonably possible”.

They confirmed Spencer Road was regularly salted before the incident occurred but said nearby Barnewall Place does not meet the current policy for salting.

Increasing cloud throughout Friday will help boost temperatures into double figures over the weekend bringing welcomed relief.

"Overcast skies will bring pretty murky conditions with patchy rain and drizzle,” Mr Morgan said.

"It will start to feel a lot milder with a southerly wind developing which could be quite brisk at times.

"So I expect it will be a lot more breezy everywhere.”

The meteorologist said Saturday and Sunday could see daytime highs of 11 degrees – almost double the seasonal average – with conditions set to remain mild throughout next week.

"There is some uncertainty beyond with a return to colder weather possible in February, but we will have to wait and see.”