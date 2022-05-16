NI bus strike ‘the last thing’ businesses need as Retail NI urges Translink and unions to reach agreement

There has been no agreement between public transport provider Translink and trade unions to prevent planned strike action (Liam McBurney/PA)

Planned strike action by Translink bus drivers set to begin today will hit the economy at a time when many independent retailers are struggling, their representative trade body has said.

It also coincides with the first full week of GCSE and A-level summer exams since 2019.

The Education Authority (EA) has already warned parents to expect “significant disruption to the school transport network” and have alternative travel arrangements in place for the 55,000 pupils and students who use bus passes.

The EA said: “We are working closely with the Department of Education and Translink to minimise disruption and to look at all possible options. The EA will still continue to operate the ‘yellow’ bus service and private operators will not be impacted.

"However, given the unprecedented scale of disruption to the wider network, operated by Translink, no alternative provision is available to the EA.

“Therefore, we would ask parents of pupils who use any Translink bus service for any element of their journey to begin to make alternative arrangements.”

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts also warned that older people, especially those in rural areas, would bear the brunt of the action.

“Given that many of our members’ staff and customers use public transport, we are very concerned about the impact this strike will have on them and our economy,” said Mr Roberts.

“Many shoppers, particularly many older people, rely on the bus network in rural areas to access local towns for shopping.

“We shouldn’t forget that independent retailers are currently struggling with a ‘cost of doing business’ crisis and this strike will disrupt both their trade and workers. For many this is the very last thing they need.

“We would urge the trade unions and Translink to immediately resume talks and go the extra mile to reach an agreement.”

The week-long strike – taking place between May 17 and 23 – will see a “complete shutdown” of bus routes across Northern Ireland, but train services will remain operational.

No buses will operate under Metro, Ulsterbus, Goldline and Glider services for that entire week and it is believed that the action could impact up to 1.3 million journeys, including 55,000 school pupils, according to Translink.

Bus lanes will, however, remain operational and open for cyclists, permitted taxis and operating buses.

Earlier this month, bus workers from Translink voted for an NI-wide strike through Unite the Union and GMB unions.

It comes after talks between the unions and the public transport provider broke down over the latest pay offer when Translink workers rejected the offer and announced it would go ahead with previously suspended strike action.

A Translink spokesperson said the firm was “disappointed” to learn that Unite and GMB would be taking “unprecedented" strike action.

“Following extensive negotiations, we made a further substantial offer for 2021, including an enhanced package of conditions, that we believe is fair and reasonable,” the spokesperson continued.

“At this stage, having exhausted all options, we will start to take the difficult decisions in preparing for the impact of the strike action. However, we remain committed to working with the unions to avert this action.

“We have reached out and would welcome the opportunity to engage with unions to cover school duties, so that the wellbeing of schoolchildren can remain a priority, particularly as many enter the exam period.

“All train services will continue to operate as normal.

“We will communicate relevant passenger information through the media, on our website www.translink.co.uk, through social media, in stations and on buses and trains.

“Translink apologise for any inconvenience this may cause”.

Unions are set to meet with Translink on Monday afternoon for further discussions.