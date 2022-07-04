NI calf rescued by fire service after falling into slurry pit

A calf has been saved after falling into a slurry pit before being pulled out of rescue teams.

The calf was later reunited with its mum after the incident at an outdoor slurry pit thanks to the efforts of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews from Ballymena and Kilrea were involved in the rescue on Sunday morning, along with the Large Animal Rescue Team from Omagh and the Specialist Rescue Team.

It happened shortly after 9am, when the crews were called to the scene.

The incident had been dealt with shortly before 11am, when pictures showed the calf together with its mum.

Members of the crew wearing uniforms and using ropes among other tools were shared by the fire and rescue service on social media.