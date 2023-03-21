NI ‘cannot miss’ opportunity to host Euro 2028, says Michelle O’Neill after Windsor Park meeting

Staging part of the Euro 2028 football tournament in Belfast and Dublin is an “exciting opportunity” and would be a major economic boost, Michelle O’Neill has said.

The Sinn Fein vice president met with the Irish FA and GAA at Windsor Park on Tuesday with MLAs Conor Murphy and Deirdre Hargey.

The UK and Ireland are bidding to co-host the tournament. Turkey has also bid, with a decision expected in September.

“The bid to host Euro 2028 in Britain and Ireland, with the possibility of several fixtures being held in the north, is an exciting opportunity that cannot be missed,” Ms O’Neill said.

“If successful, this will attract visitors from all over the world to our towns and cities, providing a major boost to the local economy and creating jobs.”

Casement Park in West Belfast is one of 14 stadiums on a preliminary list, although it remains unclear when redevelopment work will take place.

Ms O’Neill added: “The Executive must be restored now and a sports minister in place that is fully focused on seizing this opportunity and ensuring we have stadiums and facilities that are fit for purpose.

"We need to see work started urgently on the new Casement Park to ensure this first-class venue is ready for the potential of hosting Euro 2028 matches.”