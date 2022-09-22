NI census 2021: Key graphics as results shine light on religion, identity and council area sizes

The Belfast city council area is home to over 18% of Northern Ireland's population.

There's little doubting what the main headline of the NI census 2021 results is as Catholics outnumber their Protestant neighbours for the first time in Northern Ireland's history.

But drill down into the statistics and there's plenty more to catch the eye, from passport ownership (as one in six say they don't hold one), to minority language usage (12% and 10% of us have some ability in Irish and Ulster Scots respectively) and lots more in between.

If you don't have the time or the patience to trawl through all the detail, we've got you covered with a whole host of graphics summing everything up in bitesize fashion.

Have a scroll through:

Religious background

Key finding: There are more people in NI who said they were brought up Catholic than those who said they were brought up Protestant.

Religion

Key finding: 42% of the population say they belong to the Catholic religion, with 39% Protestant or another form of Christianity; the largest of which is Presbyterianism. But Northern Ireland has become more secular since 2011.

National identity

Key finding: There are three evident groups, with 32% identifying themselves as British only, 29% as Irish only and 20% as Northern Irish only.

Ethnic group

Key finding: Our society is more diverse than ever as around one person in 15 living here was born outside the UK and Ireland. Just 3% of people did not declare their ethnic group as 'white'.

Passports

Key finding: The number of holders of an Irish passport has jumped from 375,800 people in 2011 to 614,300 people in the latest figures. That's an increase of 63.5%, with Brexit seen as the main factor behind such a significant rise.

Knowledge of Irish / Ulster Scots

Key finding: 88% and 90% of people said they had no ability in the Irish and Ulster Scots languages respectively.

Main language

Key finding: The most prevalent main languages other than English are Polish, Lithuanian, Irish, Romanian and Portuguese.

Population

Key finding: The population of Northern Ireland is 1,903,175, up over 90k from 1,810,863 in the 2011 census.

Population by council area

Key finding: Slightly over 18% of Northern Ireland's population resides in the Belfast council area, with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon the next largest at almost 11.5%. Ards & North Down has the highest proportion of over 65s, while Mid Ulster has the highest proportion of under 15s

Population growth since 2011

Key finding: The ABC council area is the fastest growing, with Causeway Coast and Glens the slowest, only marginally larger than it was ten years ago.

Population age

Key finding: The population is aging. The proportion of the population aged 65 and over has risen by two percentage points since 2011 to 17%, continuing the rise from 2001, when the figure was 13%.

Sex

Key finding: There are slightly more females than males in Northern Ireland.

Household size

Key finding: 31% of homes in Northern Ireland are single person occupant.