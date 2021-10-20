NI centenary event: Boris Johnson to attend Armagh service

A church service in St Patrick’s Church, Armagh to commemorate the centenary of the foundation of Northern Ireland is to be attended by Boris Johnson, it is understood.

According to The Irish Times, the Prime Minister will attend the Church of Ireland cathedral on Thursday.

The Queen was originally scheduled to attend the service, however Buckingham Palace announced she would no longer be travelling to Northern Ireland after being advised to “rest” on medical grounds.

The Service of Reflection and Hope is being organised by the Church Leaders Group - which is made up of the leaders of the island’s main Christian churches.

It is intended to “mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland.”

A political row broke out over the event last month after Irish President Michael D Higgins confirmed he would not be attending.

The decision by the president was criticised by unionist leaders, including Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who branded the move as “disrespectful”

Sinn Fein have also turned down the invitation to attend the event.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and the chief whip, Jack Chambers, will represent the Irish Government at the event.

Also present at the service will be the Northern Ireland Secretary, Brandon Lewis, and other Northern Ireland Office representatives.

First Minister, Paul Givan, is also expected to attend, as is his party colleague, the DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson.

The UUP leader Doug Beattie, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood will also be present.

Writing in The Irish Times on Tuesday, the Catholic Archbishop of Armagh Dr Eamon Martin said the event would not be a celebration of partition but would include people from “diverse backgrounds and traditions”.

“With different beliefs and aspirations, coming together to pray for the healing of past hurts and to seek God’s guidance in a spirit of hope for the future,” he added.

Earlier this week it was revealed Rev Dr Sahr Yambasu, the first black leader of the Methodist Church in Ireland, will deliver the sermon at the centenary event.

Last month, President Higgins said he declined his invitation because he believed the service was not politically neutral and because he had concerns about the title of the event.

The service will be televised live on BBC One NI from 10:30am.