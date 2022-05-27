NI Centenary Parade: Belfast traffic, road closures and everything you need to know ahead of Orange Order celebrations

Preparations are under way at Stormont ahead of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Centenary Parade which will take place in Belfast on Saturday. The parade will assemble at Stormont and leave at 1pm to proceed to City Hall. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland will host its Northern Ireland CentenNIal Parade in Belfast on Saturday.

The event, to mark 100 years of Northern Ireland, was postponed in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and it is anticipated that more than 20,000 people will take part in the parade, accompanied by approximately 130 bands.

Brethren from across the jurisdiction of the Grand Lodge of Ireland will be taking part, as will members of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland, Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland and others from across NI as well as those visiting from England and Scotland.

Platform proceedings will take place at 12 noon with the parade stepping off from Stormont Estate at 1.00pm – estimated time of arrival at Belfast City Hall from 2 pm onwards.

Family activities, entertainment and a food village will be available in the grounds of Stormont Estate from 10.30am.

There will also be musical performances both in the Stormont Estate and at points along the route ahead of the parade. A souvenir programme will be on sale on the day priced at £3.

Parade route

The parade will leave Stormont Estate and travel to Belfast City Hall.

The parade will begin at Stormont Estate at 1pm on Saturday, May 28, and make its way to City Hall in Belfast City centre via Newtownards Road, Queen’s Bridge, Ann Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Donegall Place, Donegall Square North and Donegall Square West.

The first bands and lodges are expected at the City Hall at approximately 2.30pm/3pm.

It is anticipated that the main parade will end at approximately 5.30pm/6pm.

Donegall Square West is the official end of the main parade. From this point there will be a number of feeder parades which will allow Counties to parade to their respective ‘bus park’ locations to make their way home.

Belfast County will be at the rear of the main parade. Once they reach Donegall Square West they will then further parade to North, South, East and West Belfast through usual routes to their respective areas.

It is anticipated that Belfast City Centre will return to normal at approximately 7.30pm/8pm.

The full route is as follows:

Prince of Wales Avenue

Upper Newtownards Road

Newtownards Road

Bridge End

Ann Street

Victoria Street

High Street

Castle Place

Donegall Place to City Hall

Transport / parking

Between 9.30am and 12noon, a free shuttle bus will run approximately every 15 minutes between Belfast City Centre (outside SS Moore Sports shop on Chichester Street) and the front gates of Stormont, with stops along the route.

This may be used by families arriving at Stormont who wish to move to the City Centre or by Brethren to make their way from the City Centre to Stormont.

Normal Translink / Glider services will recommence after the parade has completed.

Spectators are advised to choose their location to watch the parade before travelling and arrive well in advance of the parade’s 1pm start time.

Visitors are to be advised that there will be no car parking available in Stormont Estate or along the parade route.

A Translink spokesperson said: “On Saturday 28th May, bus passengers in Belfast are advised to leave extra time for their journeys and expect diversions and delays due to road closures and traffic restrictions during the Grand Lodge of Ireland Centenary Parade.

“For anyone attending the event there will be continuous shuttle bus services arranged by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, operating between Stormont and Chichester Street approx. every 20 minutes.

“Extra capacity will also be provided on rail services, with more six car trains in operation. Additional relief services will also operate subject to demand.

“Follow the latest travel updates at www.translink.co.uk , on our Journey Planner app or @TranslinkNI.”

Traffic management measures / road closures

The PSNI has notified the public of specific road closures ahead of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Centenary Parade on Saturday.

6am onwards - barriers/cones will be places on Newtownards Road, High Street, Donegall Place, City Centre South and Sandy Row

12 Noon onwards East Belfast area/Stormont/ Newtownards Road

11.55am - Upper Newtownards Road/ East Link/ Ulster Hospital

12.15pm - Upper Newtownards Road/ Comber Road

12.25pm - Upper Newtownards Road/ Rosemount

11.45am - Massey Ave/ Belmont Road

12 Noon - Hawthornden/ Knock/ Upper Newtownards Road junction

12 Noon - Knock Road/ Kings Road

12.30pm - Holywood Road/ Belmont Road

12 Noon – 12.10pm - Albertbridge Road area

11.15am - Ballymiscaw and Dunlady diversion

11.35am - Comber Road/ East Link Road

11.40am - Old Dundonald Road/ East Link Road

11.45am - Kings Road diversion

12.30pm - University Road /Lower Crescent

12.30pm - Sandy Row/ Donegall Road/Lisburn Road

1pm onwards - City Centre

1pm - M3 Offslip

1pm - Donegall Quay

1pm - Waring Street

1pm – 1.45pm - Short Strand/ Mountpottinger Link/ Station Street/ Ormeau Road /Ormeau Avenue

1.15pm - Millfield/ Divis St/ King Street/ Castle Street

1.20pm - Middlepath Street

1.25pm - Oxford Street/ May Street

1.35pm - Cromac Street/ East Bridge Street

1.40pm - Sydenham Bypass off slip

1.40pm - Shaftesbury Square

1.45pm - GrosvenorRoad/ Durham Street

1.55pm - Fisherwick Place