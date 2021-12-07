NI centenary style: Baroness Kate Hoey and school staff wear period dress for commemoration

Baroness Kate Hoey and companion Avril Jones join Loanends Primary School principal Linda Armour, Mel Lucas and chairman of the Board of Governors Richard McCourt in donning 1921 fashions for the school’s Northern Ireland centenary commemoration

Baroness Kate Hoey has helped to mark the Northern Ireland centenary in style at a Co Antrim primary school.

Loanends Primary School near Nutt’s Corner invited the peer, who arrived in a horse- drawn carriage, to take part in their 1920s dress theme.

Staff and pupils donned period dress for the occasion, with Baroness Hoey opting for a vintage flapper-style cocktail dress as she planted a commemorative tree to mark the event.

The Baroness was greeted by school principal Linda Armour, and Richard McCourt, chairman of the Board of Governors.

The House of Lords member said she was honoured to be invited to Loanends to mark the centenary.

“I was brought up in this locality and when I’m in England at Parliament I like reminding people that Northern Ireland is a wonderful place to live,” she said.

“I’m proud of our country, and it’s a great privilege to plant this special tree to mark 100 years since the formation of Northern Ireland.

“It’s important for the children to know the history of our country, and I am delighted to see that the school community has entered into the spirit of the event by dressing up to reflect the 1921 era.

“Congratulations to Loanends Primary School on a very enjoyable and memorable day.”

Baroness Hoey also judged the NI100 art competition, sponsored by the Ulster Scots Agency.

Principal Linda Armour said she was delighted with the success of the event.

“The weather wasn’t in our favour, but I am really pleased that we were able to go ahead with the planned programme,” she said.

“There was a lot of effort and pre-planning but it was certainly worth it. These events make memories for our pupils. It was fantastic to see them — and staff — dressed up and full of enthusiasm for the day.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who contributed to the success of our themed event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Northern Ireland.”

Also in attendance was one of Loanends’ oldest past pupils, 90-year-old Ruth Erwin.

She recalled attending Loanends School in 1937, and said: “The old schoolhouse was situated across the road from where the school is now, and I have fond memories of teachers, Miss McAllister, George Bell, Mr Logan and Miss Creelman. Miss McAllister lodged during the week at the church caretaker’s house.

“An old school photograph taken around 1941 shows 55 pupils at Loanends.”