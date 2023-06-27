NI charities welcome Prince William to Belfast as part of his new project to tackle homelessness

The Prince of Wales is greeted by Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O'Boyle ahead of a visit to the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre, Belfast, as part of his tour of the UK to launch a project aimed at ending homelessness. Picture date: Tuesday June 27, 2023. PA Photo. William has set his sights on making rough sleeping, sofa surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past with his initiative called Homewards. The five-year project will initially focus on six locations, to be announced during Monday and Tuesday, where local businesses, organisations and individuals will be encouraged to join forces and develop "bespoke" action plans to tackle homelessness with up to £500,000 in funding. See PA story ROYAL Homeless. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Prince of Wales with Grainia Long, Chief Executive at Northern Ireland Housing Executive, during a visit to the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre, Belfast, as part of his tour of the UK to launch a project aimed at ending homelessness. Picture date: Tuesday June 27, 2023. PA Photo. William has set his sights on making rough sleeping, sofa surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past with his initiative called Homewards. The five-year project will initially focus on six locations, to be announced during Monday and Tuesday, where local businesses, organisations and individuals will be encouraged to join forces and develop "bespoke" action plans to tackle homelessness with up to £500,000 in funding. See PA story ROYAL Homeless. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Prince of Wales is greeted by Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O'Boyle ahead of a visit to the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre, Belfast, as part of his tour of the UK to launch a project aimed at ending homelessness. Picture date: Tuesday June 27, 2023. PA Photo. William has set his sights on making rough sleeping, sofa surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past with his initiative called Homewards. The five-year project will initially focus on six locations, to be announced during Monday and Tuesday, where local businesses, organisations and individuals will be encouraged to join forces and develop "bespoke" action plans to tackle homelessness with up to £500,000 in funding. See PA story ROYAL Homeless. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th June 2023 The Prince of Wales visits community hub The Skainos Centre in East Belfast as part of his campaign to end homelessness in the UK. The visit to the East Belfast Mission is part of a two-day UK tour which started in London on Monday. Prince William's charitable foundation is contributing £3m of funding to help tackle homelessness. Prince William meets staff in the centres cafe. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

The Prince of Wales during a visit to the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre, Belfast, as part of his tour of the UK to launch a project aimed at ending homelessness. Picture date: Tuesday June 27, 2023. PA Photo. William has set his sights on making rough sleeping, sofa surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past with his initiative called Homewards. The five-year project will initially focus on six locations, to be announced during Monday and Tuesday, where local businesses, organisations and individuals will be encouraged to join forces and develop "bespoke" action plans to tackle homelessness with up to £500,000 in funding. See PA story ROYAL Homeless. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Prince of Wales during a visit to the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre, Belfast

The Prince of Wales during a visit to the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre, Belfast, as part of his tour of the UK to launch a project aimed at ending homelessness. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Prince of Wales has been welcomed to Northern Ireland for the second day of a tour of the UK.

The tour is with his new Homewards project to target homelessness.

William was cheered by well-wishers as he arrived to visit the East Belfast Mission at Skainos community centre, where he was greeted by Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O'Boyle.

He is learning about local initiatives to address homelessness during his brief visit.

East Belfast Mission (EBM) is part of the Methodist Church in Ireland and runs a number of projects to help the community across the region.

There he also met with representatives from the NI Housing Executive, Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid, MACs Supporting Children and Young People, Simon Community and the Welcome Organisation.

The heir to the throne has set his sights on making rough sleeping, sofa surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past as he tries to emulate Finland, where the problem has been virtually eradicated, with his initiative.

Prince William smiles with his children in photo to mark Father’s Day

The five-year project will initially focus on six locations where businesses, local authorities and organisations will be encouraged to join forces and develop "bespoke" action plans to tackle homelessness with up to £500,000 in funding.

Grainia Long is the chief executive of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, which has partnered with the prince’s project.

She said it “has the potential to be transformational”.

“Homelessness is not a ‘problem to be managed’, and it is not inevitable,” Grainia added.

“We are absolutely delighted to be part of Homewards, which will galvanise partners to prevent homelessness for the people we serve.

“The discussion this morning with Prince William, members of The Royal Foundation and local partner organisations, confirmed that we share a real and a longstanding commitment to work together to improve the lives of those people who are struggling to find a place to call home.

“We share the same vision and are all equally optimistic that we can end homelessness here in Northern Ireland."

The Prince of Wales is greeted by Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O'Boyle ahead of a visit to the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre, Belfast, as part of his tour of the UK to launch a project aimed at ending homelessness. Picture date: Tuesday June 27, 2023. PA Photo. William has set his sights on making rough sleeping, sofa surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past with his initiative called Homewards. The five-year project will initially focus on six locations, to be announced during Monday and Tuesday, where local businesses, organisations and individuals will be encouraged to join forces and develop "bespoke" action plans to tackle homelessness with up to £500,000 in funding. See PA story ROYAL Homeless. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

She said the launch of Homewards comes at a time when we are facing unprecedented levels of demand in respect of housing and homelessness here.

“This requires a relentless focus on prevention and early intervention.

“Where homelessness cannot be prevented our aim must be on providing tailored customer support for individuals, as well as a permanent place to call home.

Leading homeless UK charities, who are backing William’s ambitions, have also written an open letter calling for a "whole of society response".

The charities say in their letter: "As homelessness organisations, we know that to prevent homelessness, we need more and better collaboration and input from across the whole of society. This is a societal issue, and it requires a whole of society response.

"We have seen first-hand what can be done when we put our minds to it. There is so much innovation and progress already being made in parts of the UK. And international examples such as Finland inspire us too. There is so much to build on, but so much more to do."

On Monday William announced the first three locations - Newport, South Wales, three neighbouring Dorset towns of Poole, Bournemouth and Christchurch, and the south London Borough of Lambeth - where his ambitious initiative will bring together organisations to tackle homelessness.

The prince also visited the three areas, and warned: "It's the young I'm particularly worried about the sofa surfing and the hidden homeless there's a lot we don't see and we have to try and get those who are lost."

East Belfast is the first of three more Homewards locations across the UK due to be visited on Tuesday by the future king, who is spearheading the five-year initiative widely seen as a significant part of his life's work.

The charities added: "The challenge is significant and should not be underestimated. But as a sector, we are excited to see how the six Homewards locations will use the space, tools and relationships provided by this programme to unlock solutions that prevent and end homelessness.

"Over the next five years, our hope is that these learnings will be adopted in many other parts of the UK, transforming the homelessness situation here - and beyond."