NI charity calls for more online safety legislation as child grooming abuse more than doubles in four years

A local children’s charity has warned of the increased threat of online child abuse as grooming crimes have more than doubled in Northern Ireland over the last four years.

Figures supplied by the PSNI show a steep rise in the number of offences which involved sexual communication with a child – growing from 82 offences in 2017/18 to 198 in the past 12 months.

The NSPCC said that exclusive statistics they have received throughout the UK reveal online grooming crimes nation-wide continue to climb and have jumped by more than 80% in four years.

Four in five (82%) of grooming cases last year were against girls, where the gender was known, with 12 to 15-year-old females making up 39% of all victims where the age and gender was recorded by police.

The data shows grooming is increasingly a cross-platform problem, with police across the UK recording 70 different apps and games involved in grooming crimes in the last year alone. Multiple social media sites were often used in the same offence.

The NSPCC has urged that the forthcoming Online Safety Bill effectively tackles child sexual abuse to deal with these issues.

One 15-year-old girl who was groomed on multiple sites told Childline: “I’ve been chatting with this guy online who’s like twice my age. This all started on Instagram but lately all our chats have been on WhatsApp.

“He seemed really nice to begin with, but then he started making me do these things to ‘prove my trust’ to him, like doing video chats with my chest exposed. Every time I did these things for him, he would ask for more and I felt like it was too late to back out.

“This whole thing has been slowly destroying me and I’ve been having thoughts of hurting myself.”

NSPCC Northern Ireland’s Natalie Whelehan said: “We need our government to urgently prioritise this issue and implement and fund the 2015 commissioned Online Safety Strategy and Action Plan and do everything in its power to strengthen the Online Safety Bill progressing in Westminster, to give children the protections they need to prevent abuse from happening in the first place.

“We are calling on our government to take immediate action to address this very serious threat to children and young people in Northern Ireland.”

The charity is asking the public to email their MPs to support amendments to the legislation that aim to improve its response to child sexual abuse.

The NSPCC has further set out a five-point action plan for the Online Safety Bill to systemically prevent avoidable child sexual abuse.

This involves giving the online regulator Ofcom powers to proactively tackle abuse in private messaging, making platforms work together to tackle grooming pathways and stopping offenders from using social networks to organise abuse, as offenders can currently legally use social media to form networks, advertise a sexual interest in children and signpost to illegal child abuse content hosted on third party sites.

The charity has also called for the UK government to commit to a code of practice on violence against women and girls, and to form a statutory children’s watchdog that represents young people’s needs.