NI chef and Belfast Telegraph Weekend columnist Paula McIntyre pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ father following his death

Chef and broadcaster Paula McIntyre has paid tribute to her late father after he passed away on Thursday,

The popular food writer described her dad as “wonderful” and shared details on social media of his time as principal of Magherafelt High School.

"It is with deep sadness that the school community learned of the death of former Principal, Mr David McIntyre,” the school wrote in a post.

"Affectionately known as Davy, he will be fondly remembered by staff and former pupils for his caring, relaxed and approachable nature.

“Prior to his appointment in 1985 as Vice Principal in Magherafelt High School, he was Head of Mathematics in Maghera High School for many years. He was an able and talented teacher and he was also responsible for the development of the curriculum and timetabling until his appointment as Principal in1989.

“Magherafelt High School flourished under his leadership and he was a great ambassador for the school. He transmitted his love for Golf to many and encouraged teams to take part in competitions. He worked tirelessly for the school community until his retirement in 1994 due to ill health.

“At this sad time, we wish to convey our sincere sympathies to the McIntyre family and assure them of our thoughts and prayers.”

Paula McIntyre, her dad and grandmother.

A funeral notice for Mr McIntyre states that he died “peacefully at hospital”.

It reads: “Dearly beloved husband of Rae, much loved father of Paula and David, father-in-law of Dorothy, loving grandfather of Andrew and Rachel and dear brother of Joyce.

"A private Committal will take place prior to a Service of Thanksgiving, to celebrate a life well lived, in First Garvagh Presbyterian Church on Sunday at 3.00pm.”

The McIntyre family has asked that if mourners wish to make donations, that they do so by making cheques payable to N.I. Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF.

Speaking previously to the Belfast Telegraph, Paula described her father as “good craic with a great sense of humour”.

"I grew up in Aghadowey, outside Coleraine and Ballymoney, and my dad was the headmaster at Magherafelt High School,” she said.

“I think he’d have been quite strict at school, but he wasn’t like that at home. I think like most daughters you figure out a way to wrap them round your wee finger.”

She explained how her parents had both wanted me to go down the academic route, and that she had ended up teaching catering for 20 years, adding: “I stopped teaching in June 2019 as given all my other work it gradually had wound down to one day a week, and when I ended up making my way into the public eye a bit more with my cooking, my parents have been very proud, of course. They’re very proud as a family, but there wouldn’t be much over-praising going on.

“Growing up, there was lots of laughter in our house. They’d be serious when they had to be, but my dad has always been good craic with a great sense of humour.

She continued: “I know my parents are proud… and when I got my MBE a couple of years ago that was a big deal.

“They came to London with me and it was a great day — although I think if you’d asked them when I was younger would something like that happen, they wouldn’t have predicted it, not with the way I behaved.”