NI child safety expert claims judiciary failing to deter perpetrators of online sex crimes through leniency of sentencing

A child protection expert has claimed the judicial system in Northern Ireland is failing to send an adequate deterrent to those who are convicted of downloading indecent images of children.

Jim Gamble, who runs the Belfast-based INEQE Safeguarding Group, is one of the UK’s most experienced experts on the safety of children online.

Referencing the case of 76-year-old Charles Beggs, which was heard at Craigavon Crown Court last week, Mr Gamble said he disagreed with the leniency of the sentence and said he plans to write to the Justice Minister to outline his concerns.

Beggs was handed a two-year probation order on Friday after the former teacher at De La Salle in west Belfast had pleaded guilty to 14 of 15 charges of making indecent images of children on dates between 5 February 2004 and 20 July 2016.

Judge Roseanne McCormick QC sentenced the offender to undergo a two-year probation order, having set out that while she could impose a three-month jail sentence which would “punish and deter the defendant”, such a short sentence “clearly lacks any scope for rehabilitation”.

As well as the probation order, the judge also imposed a five-year sexual offences prevention order and told Beggs he would have to sign the police sex offenders register for five years.

Judges are bound by sentencing guidelines set out in legislation, and must take into account factors such as what type of sentence would most likely change the offender’s behaviour.

However Mr Gamble said he disagreed with the "leniency of the sentence” handed out to Beggs and said he thinks the guidelines should be reviewed by Justice Minister Naomi Long.

“In a year when the NSPCC have announced information they have from police indicates that those sexual offences against children involving an online element have gone up 80%, we need to radically deter those individuals who go online and seek out these images,” Mr Gamble told the Belfast Telegraph.

“You can deliver deterrence as well as a pathway to rehabilitation.”

Mr Gamble said that in his view, “you begin with punishment, by sending them to prison. That sends a strong message out to anyone else thinking of downloading an indecent image of a child.”

Prosecutors in the Beggs case seized a computer tower and a laptop which when analysed, were found to contain 233 indecent images.

Nine images were found to be of the most serious category involving child sexual abuse.

In a mitigation plea, Beggs referenced his 30-year teaching career and had strenuously denied any sexual interest in children and issued an unreserved apology for his conduct.

Mr Gamble argued such mitigation pleas are often used in cases involving sexual crimes against children.

“Across the board these [mitigation pleas] are used. You are talking about predators who are involved in an offence that carries a significant level of stigma, so they will do everything to minimise that,” said Mr Gamble.

“Given the nature of the crime Beggs has committed, I would have expected him to receive a custodial sentence. The mitigation being put forward by his defence is understandably to try and tilt that in his favour.”

Mr Gamble said that “part of my frustration with this and the reason I have challenged it” is because individuals who download and view such images of abuse do represent a danger of committing a contact offence against children.

“My position on that is that they absolutely do, because in my experience what they have told us is that they do indeed have a sexual interest in children.

“I think there needs to be a more significant deterrent message sent out in the punishment.

“The focus we should have should be on maximising the deterrent so that other people who have been abused don’t have the images of their abuse being used as a commodity by the sex offender community.”

In a dialogue online with the Justice Minister, Ms Long did not discuss the individual case involved, but invited Mr Gamble, a former head of Special Branch in Belfast, to write to her more widely on the issue.

“The Justice Minister has invited me to write to her to outline my concerns... [I plan] to outline to her, through a detailed and evidenced based letter, my concerns with regards to sentencing of individuals who have downloaded indecent images – how I feel we are failing at this moment in time to deliver a deterrent message in the manner that I think these crimes warrant.”

“At the end of the day it is only my opinion, she may choose to differ.”

Mr Gamble admitted that “you have an eminent QC sitting as judge in this particular case and of course they have access to all of the material and all of the facts” which others may not have.

But he said that “as someone sitting outside of that, with a significant level of experience of these crimes”, he does not believe that in many of these cases the punishment fits the crime “and that to me is a problem that needs to be reflected on”.

The Department for Justice has been contacted for a response.