NI children with life-threatening conditions enjoy ‘unbelievable’ trip to Disneyland Paris

All 12 children and their families at the airport as they prepare to fly to Disneyland Paris.

Lucy Spence (left) and Chloe Spence (right), with mum Susan and dad Bryan.

The family of two seven-year-old girls who both have severe heart conditions have described the joy of their once-in-a-lifetime trip to Disneyland Paris organised by a Northern Irish charity.

The three day trip for Lucy and Chloe Spence was organised by the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT), who put together the surprise for 12 children with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions to Disneyland Paris.

Chloe has had open heart surgery twice, while her sister has had one open heart procedure.

Originally set up 12 years ago the trust regularly takes around 100 local children to Lapland every winter, chartering an exclusive flight for the experience.

The children benefit from a support team made up of trust medics, nurses and carers, as well as parents.

Cooper Smyth with Minnie and Mickey Mouse.

The girls were nominated for their trip by the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Due to the children’s conditions, the family had never been on holiday outside of Northern Ireland before.

Mum Susan Spence explained: “Any trips that we’ve had have been over to Birmingham to have heart surgery. The girls have never had a real holiday outside Northern Ireland.”

The trip to Disneyland Paris, last organised in 2015, has been brought back by the charity to accommodate those children whose conditions would not allow them to face the harsh temperatures of the Lapland trip.

Instead, the children are being accompanied by health professionals and support workers as they experience the joy of Disneyland.

Mrs Spence described the family’s experience with the charity as “unbelievable.”

“I hadn’t actually heard of them until four weeks ago, until we’d heard that the cardiology team had referred the girls to do one of their trips so it was a new experience for me

“They couldn’t believe it, they screamed. They have counting down backwards, they started at 35 days and counted backwards until we were leaving.”

Mrs Spence said the girls were relished the excitement of the trip, and their first time on a “big” aeroplane.

“When we went to Birmingham, they would have been on the little medical plane, so there was only us and the doctor, the nurse and the pilot,” she added.

The girls told her they much preferred the commercial plane they flew to Paris in.

“It must have been the excitement of going through the airport and having lots of people on the plane as well, and just the whole buzz around that.

Lucy and Chloe Spence give Mickey a hug ahead of their Disneyland Paris trip.

“The girls loved it because of all the attention, so they were getting their photos taken, they were meeting the characters from Disney at the airport.

“The whole buzz was there from the moment we stepped into the airport.”

As well as being a dream come true for the girls, their mum and dad Bryan also enjoyed every minute, thanks to the efforts of the charity.

“They couldn’t do enough for us. They organised everything. We had turn up at the airport with our passports, that’s all we had to worry about which was amazing because you spend your whole life worrying about them,” she added.

“We could relax, we could enjoy it.”

The latest trip makes up the ‘Days to Remember’ element of the Lapland charity, which was introduced in 2015 to ensure all vulnerable children could experience extraordinary moments, despite the challenges they and their families live with.

Speaking about the return of the trip, NICLT chair Colin Barkley said: “We are delighted to resume what is a truly memorable trip for these very deserving children who have been battling their own challenges so admirably alongside their very supportive families.

“Our trips are painstakingly put together to ensure the parents and families of those involved feel no pressure and are supported every step of the way by healthcare professionals and our own staff.”

NICLT supporters recently raised £10,000 by abseiling down the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

The charity has further events planned to help generate funds, including a Gala Ball in May.