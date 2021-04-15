NI children's commissioner Koulla Yiasouma: Blame adults for rioting

The Commissioner for Children and Young People has said any focus on young people involved in rioting across Northern Ireland over the past two weeks is misplaced and should instead be on the adults who are using them.

Koulla Yiasouma said that attention also needs to be turned on why young people have been put in a position where they can be too easily manipulated by criminal elements.

"Rioting is not a legitimate expression of concern," the Commissioner told Stormont's Education Committee yesterday.

"I have no doubt that, particularly at the beginning around Good Friday, criminal actors around whatever guise they chose to have, exerted control and coerced young people into taking part in the disturbances.

"This is clearly a safeguarding issue. It harms young people, their communities and had an adverse impact on their life chances."

She said that ways must be found to address their concerns, and that the current education system is letting them down.

"Young people and their communities need sustainable support and funding to progress existing action plans.

"They must feel they are part of the process to assure peace and progress is sustainable in Northern Ireland," she said.

"They have to have a proper understanding of the past. In that our education system has been found sorely wanting.

"These are young people who were at risk in the first place. Poverty, recession, the pandemic and Brexit has made them feel more disconnected.

"I don't for one minute question that they have a feeling of marginalisation. The question is how they have been manipulated to articulate that.

"What we haven't done is help and encourage them to have an open conversation about culture, identity and, when they feel they have been ignored, listen to their very legitimate concerns.

"What happened with some of the policing behaviours, Covid regulations and Brexit, these are all legitimate concerns. Left disenfranchised, young people are vulnerable to manipulation," she said.

"The focus has to be put on the adults who coerced them to take part in criminal activity.

"What has broken my heart in the last two weeks is the image that has been seen around the world of Northern Ireland. That's not the children we know they are."