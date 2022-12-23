NI Children’s Hospice gets £1,500 from paramilitaries’ seized cars

More than £1,500 raised from seizing assets from paramilitary groups has been donated to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The money was gathered from the auctioning of vehicles that were seized by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF).

The Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care to children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and also supports their families across Northern Ireland.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill, Head of the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, said: “Paramilitaries make a living from crime, using a regime of fear and violence to exercise control over the most vulnerable in our society.

“We, along with our partner organisations, are committed to tackling such criminal activities – from money-lending to drug-dealing – and their harrowing effects.”

He continued: “We had a heartening opportunity to turn something negative, in the form of assets linked with crime, into something really positive.

"Through the auction of two cars, which were seized in Belfast and linked to criminality, we’ve raised £1,504 that we have been able to provide to the Children’s Hospice, as a chosen charity.”

Find out more about the work of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice at www.nihospice.org

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force is a multi-agency task force set up in Northern Ireland to protect communities by tackling all forms of criminality linked to paramilitarism.

It consists of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue & Customs.