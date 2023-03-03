NI civil servants set for potential strike over pay

Civil servants in Northern Ireland have overwhelmingly voted in favour of industrial action as a dispute over pay continues.

Some 94% of Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance (Nipsa) members voted for action just short of a strike, across all of NI’s Civil Service Departments and Arms’ Length Bodies.

Nipsa general secretary Carmel Gates said: “This is the largest vote for action we have ever had in the civil service.

"Members are very angry and insulted because this is the worst pay offer that any public sector worker has received.

“This is another huge real term pay cut for workers who were classed as essential during the pandemic. With food and other costs soaring, government workers now need a second job just to make ends meet. This is utterly shameful.

“Our Executive meet today to discuss next steps which will include strike action and action short of strike action.”

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll welcomed the news.

“This vote for industrial action comes after years of civil service pay cuts,” Mr Carroll said.

“Civil servants can now move in lockstep with health workers, teachers, and people across the public sector in striking for better pay. Co-ordinated strike action is their surest road to victory.

“While politicians wrangle over the protocol, they have failed to tackle cost-of-living crisis. They have failed to invest in workers and in public services. They have forced the people who keep our society functioning to the picket lines.

“Stormont has been paralysed by communal division, but workers across the North are united against a backdrop of political failure. Civil servants are fully justified in voting for strike action because the Northern state hasn’t ever worked for workers.”

In January, it was announced civil service workers would be offered a pay rise of £552, backdated to August 2022, which is equivalent to an increase of almost 2%.

BBC News NI reported that Nipsa will discuss potential strike action with other trade unions next week, with Unite and GMB also balloting members on the pay offer.

Ms Gates described the offer as "derisory" and said that members felt "angry and disgusted".

She added that Nipsa had called for a rise of inflation, plus 5%.

The UK inflation rate in January was 10.1%.

Previously, Stormont's Department of Finance said it "recognises and regrets the offer is below what staff and unions will expect in a very challenging year".