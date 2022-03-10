NI Civil Service reshuffle confirmed with permanent secretary changes in April

Several new appointments to the Northern Ireland Civil Service have been confirmed on Thursday, with a number of individuals transferring between Stormont departments.

The Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady confirmed the changes, which will see Julie Harrison, currently at the Department of Justice promoted to permanent secretary in the Department for Infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Katrina Godfrey will move from Infrastructure to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural affairs.

Peter May is to move from the Department of Justice to the Department of Health, with Richard Pengelly heading in the opposite direction.

The moves are expected to be completed during April, according to the Civil Service, with the positions commanding a salary of between £124,000 and £141,000.

Departments can be reorganised at the end of a mandate and therefore the changes by the Civil Service are not entirely unexpected.

Permanent secretaries took responsibility for policy making between 2017-2020 when Stormont collapsed and if an Executive cannot be formed following the May election they may be required to take on the same decision-making roles again.

The primary role of the permanent secretary is to ensure the effective management of the department’s operations and to provide strategic advice to the Minister on departmental policy making and implementation activities.

The permanent secretary is also the principal accounting officer for the department which carries with it responsibility for ensuring the regularity and propriety of departmental expenditure, for promoting value for money and for ensuring there are robust systems of corporate governance and financial control within the department.