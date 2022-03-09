NI Civil Service reshuffle will see Richard Pengelly move from the Department of Health

The top civil servant at the Department of Health, Richard Pengelly, is expected to move to the Department of Justice, according to reports.

The move is part of a wider reshuffle within the NI civil service that will see several permanent secretaries switching roles in the coming weeks.

Mr Pengelly was appointed as the Permanent Secretary of the Department of Health in July 2014.

Over the past two years he has been at the helm as the Covid-19 pandemic emerged and the department came under considerable pressure, having to restructure health and social care services in order to manage the crisis.

He was honoured by the Queen with a Companion of the Order of the Bath, along with health workers, for the role they played during the pandemic.

The department did however face criticism for its handling of the crisis including delays in testing care home residents at the beginning.

Prior to this his previous post Mr Pengelly was the Permanent Secretary at the Department for Regional Development (DRD) now the Department of Infrastructure.

He is a Chartered Accountant, and before joining the Department for Finance and Personnel in 1998 he worked in the Northern Ireland Audit Office and in private accounting practice.

Other civil service moves will see permanent secretary at the Department of Infrastructure (DfI), Katrina Godfrey, transfer to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

While Julie Harrison will be promoted from a role within the Department of Justice to become permanent secretary in DfI

Departments can be reorganised at the end of a mandate and therefore the changes are not entirely unexpected.

Permanent secretaries took responsibility for policy making between 2017-2020 when Stormont collapsed and if an Executive cannot be formed following the May election they may be required to take on the same decision-making roles again.

The primary role of the permanent secretary is to ensure the effective management of the department’s operations and to provide strategic advice to the Minister on departmental policy making and implementation activities.

The Permanent Secretary is also the Principal Accounting Officer for the department which carries with it responsibility for ensuring the regularity and propriety of departmental expenditure, for promoting value for money and for ensuring there are robust systems of corporate governance and financial control within the department.