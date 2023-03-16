NI classic Porsche dealer’s fraud case delayed

A classic car specialist charged with various fraud offences relating to the £40,000 sale of a vintage Porsche has appeared in court.

Ciaran Woods (46), of Crawfordsburn in Maghera, has been charged with engaging in misleading commercial practice, recklessly engaging in commercial practice and fraud by false representation.

All of the offences are alleged to have taken place on dates between January and August 2017.

The charge sheet states that as a trader refurbishing, designing and selling classic Porsche cars in Maghera, he sold a vehicle to an individual purporting to be “a fully refurbished and reliable Porsche 911 3.2 Targa” whereas “the finished car was not fully refurbished or reliable”.

In relation to the final charge it alleges Woods dishonestly made a false representation, namely that the Porsche 911 3.2 Targa had had its body shell metalwork restored and it would be fully restored for the sum of £40,000.

At Coleraine Courthouse today, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) flagged a “difficulty” with a prosecution witness, who was described as a “significant witness” in the case.

“I don’t think I’ll have any further information for your honour before Easter, unfortunately,” the PPS representative said.

He asked for the case to be listed for review on April 21.