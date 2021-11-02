NI climate organisations hold summit meeting with Infrastructure Minister amid COP26

Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister has held a round table summit meeting in a bid to set out the actions required to tackle the climate crisis.

The meeting with leaders from environmental organisations across Northern Ireland comes amid the ongoing UN COP26 meeting in Glasgow.

Ms Mallon met organisations such as the Belfast Climate Commission, Climate NI, Northern Ireland Local Government Association, Sustrans, and the Consumer Council.

Read more Cop26: Stormont leaders fear climate catastrophe

Young people were also involved in the virtual meeting held on Tuesday, with a view to focusing on the actions needed locally to tackle the impact of climate change and damage to the environment.

The minister is attending the COP26 conference in Scotland, alongside representatives from the other parties here and the First and deputy First Ministers.

“Time is fast running out to address the climate crisis. We have all had enough of the talking, it is well beyond time for action,” said Ms Mallon.

“We need a local radical response through a climate action plan. I believe that this should be informed by an open discussion drawing on the experience and expertise of informed, local stakeholders who are critical partners in bringing about real and lasting change.

“I will be attending a number of events at COP26 which will give me a chance to raise our issues with global leaders and to learn from others on the global stage.

“I wanted to hear what key actions our stakeholders believe that we need to take locally and specifically, what the Department for Infrastructure should prioritise across our key areas of responsibility: planning, water and transport.”

She added: “A lot of work is already being done within my Department and by Translink and NI Water but more must be done across Northern Ireland by the public, private, community and voluntary sectors and by each of us, as individuals, to tackle this real and immediate climate crisis.

“I do not underestimate the importance of COP26 in ensuring we make a step change in how we work together to tackle the climate emergency. COP26 presents the world’s best and last chance to urgently work together to tackle the climate crisis.”

On Monday, Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill said the eyes of the world are on Glasgow.

“The scale of the challenge is such that everyone across society has got a crucial part to play,” said Mr Givan.

He said the Executive’s draft Green Growth Strategy, published last week, sets out the long-term vision for tackling the climate crisis, while Ms O’Neill said no one should “be in any doubt” we are in the midst of a crisis.