NI climber Noel Hanna dies after incident on Mt Annapurna

A renowned climber from Northern Ireland has died while descending from one of the world’s highest mountains.

According to local reports, Noel Hanna passed away after an incident on Mount Annapurna in Nepal – the 10th highest mountain in the world.

Mingma Sherpa, chairman at Seven Summit Treks, said Mr Hanna “breathed his last in Camp IV last night”.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Hanna, from Dromara, Co Down, who was one of Ireland’s best-known climbers.

Mr Hanna had scaled Mount Everest 10 times in his career and, in 2018, became the first person from the island of Ireland to successfully summit and descend K2.

Mourne Mountain Adventures said: “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Noel Hanna this morning.

"Local to the Mournes, Noel was the first person from Ireland to successfully climb K2, and astonishingly he climbed the summit of Everest 10 times.

“There is some peace in that he spent his last moments doing what he loved best, such a great man and one of Northern Ireland’s finest mountaineers”.

SDLP councillor Laura Devlin said the community was “devastated”.

“This is awful news to wake to. Noel was an absolute gentleman who I first met away back,” she said.

Ms Devlin added: “To say he was an athlete was an understatement. He was an incredible climber who climbed Everest many, many times.

“Noel was such an interesting person with so much life experience and always up for a chat.

“This news is devastating. I am thinking of Lynne and all their family and friends.”

DUP MLA Paul Frew posted on social media: “So sorry to hear of the death of Noel Hanna from Northern Ireland who had just become the first Irish climber to summit Annapurna.

"Noel was an absolute legend climbing K2, Manaslu, and Everest 10 times. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time.”

Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world at 8,091 metres (26,545 ft) above sea level.

It is well known for the difficulty and danger involved in its ascent.

It has been a tragic few days on the mountain.

Indian woman climber Baljeet Kaur went missing near Camp IV while descending from the summit point, organisers said.

A third person, Indian climber Anurag Maloo, went missing after falling from 6,000m into a crevasse while descending from Camp IV the previous day.