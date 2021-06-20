NI coastguard part of six-hour multi-agency missing person ferry search later declared ‘false alert’

Northern Ireland coastguard rescue teams were part of a six-hour multi-agency search operation after a “false alert” for missing ferry passengers.

Teams from Northern Ireland joined colleagues in Scotland and England after two foot passengers appeared to go missing aboard the Larne to Cairnryan ferry-service on Friday night.

Coastguard, RNLI rescue teams and police were launched following a report the missing passengers failed to disembark the ferry when it arrived at 10pm. Coastguard teams were then dispatched at 12.25am.

The search involved a coastguard helicopter from Prestwick in Scotland, a coastguard fixed-wing aircraft from Doncaster and air-scenting search and victim recovery dogs from Northern Ireland.

Coastguard rescue teams from Stranraer, Portpatrick and Ballantrae along with Portpatrick and Stranraer RNLI lifeboats searched the Scottish side.

Northern Ireland’s K9 search and rescue team, as well as coastguard rescue teams from Portmuck, Bangor and Larne and a RNLI Larne lifeboat, were also launched.

It soon emerged that the two missing people left the ferry via a van, having been noted down initially as foot passengers.

According to police, both passengers were safe and well, having been seen on CCTV footage getting a lift with the van.

The operation was logged by HM Coastguard as a ‘false alert with good intent’.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard assisted Police Service Northern Ireland and Police Scotland in response to a reported incident on the Larne to Cairnryan ferry route.

“Portpatrick, Larne and Stranraer RNLI lifeboats were sent as well as Port Muck, Kirkcudbright, Bangor and Ballantrae Coastguard Rescue Teams.

“The HM Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter from Prestwick and HM Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft from Doncaster also assisted.”