NI consumers to face £100 rise in energy prices this winter

Northern Ireland consumers could see energy prices rise by almost £100 a year due to increasing wholesale costs in the market, according to the Utility Regulator.

The rise comes amid record increases in the prices of wholesale gas, coal, oil and carbon across the UK and Europe with the impact being passed on to customers.

The SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin said the increase comes as a “blow” to people here and she urged the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to reverse a cut in Universal Credit and initiate a hardship scheme to alleviate the rise.

John French from the Utility Regulator said Northern Ireland customers will face higher energy bills as soon as this winter.

“Wholesale prices have rebounded, after economies have started to recover from the initial stages of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“In addition, energy markets have experienced declining UK and European natural gas production, and a reduction in gas supplies from Russia and the USA, all of which have also contributed to record price increases.

“These wholesale price increases will unfortunately impact consumers in Northern Ireland, as wholesale energy costs make up around half of both our gas and electricity bills.

“Therefore, there will be increases in the regulated gas tariffs (SSE Airtricity and Firmus Energy) in Northern Ireland.

“These will be announced in early September, once our review has been completed. It is likely that these tariffs will increase from the current average annual household gas bill of around £515 per year, to be closer aligned with average annual gas bills in GB (£625) and ROI (£782).

“I recognise that any price increase is unwelcome, especially at this time with many households and business struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Whilst we have no control over wholesale energy markets, the Utility Regulator, and partners such as the Consumer Council have been working with industry to see how we can mitigate some of the effects of these increases.

“For example, we have approved a reduction in network gas costs, which will reduce the impact of wholesale gas price rises to an average households by £20 a year.

“In addition, we are continuing to work with energy suppliers who provide regulated tariffs, to ensure their prices fairly reflect movements in the underlying wholesale markets, and any future reductions are fully passed onto consumers.

“Furthermore, I have recently written to all energy suppliers to ask them to actively support and protect consumers as tariffs increase and as winter approaches. In doing so, I have re-iterated the need for energy companies to have a sympathetic approach to customers’ ability to pay.”

The SDLP Foyle MLA said any price rise would hit those “worst off” within communities and she urged the removal of the £20 Universal Credit uplift payment to be reversed.

The additional weekly payment was introduced after coronavirus hit to help those on the benefit through the crisis but Westminster has said it now intends to take the additional £20 away again in autumn.

Communities Minister Hargey has previously called on the Department for Work and Pensions in Westminster to retain the payment.

Sinead McLaughlin said: “These increased costs come at a time when Sinn Fein Communities Minister Deidre Hargey is preparing to rubber stamp a Universal Credit cut of over £1,000 a year, which has been imposed by the British Government.

“People are having their benefits cut by a huge amount, while at the same time being told gas prices are likely to increase by £1,200 a year.

“This will only force the worst off in our communities further into poverty and create demand at our food banks and other charity organisations.

“Instead of the removal of the £20 Universal Credit payment Minister Hargey needs to consider how she will respond to the additional pressures on households and she should put a specific hardship fund in place to offset the inevitable winter pressures.”

The Department for Communities has been contacted.