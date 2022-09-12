NI Corrie actor Charlie Lawson reacts to Jedward tweets urging King to ‘hand back six counties’

Northern Ireland Corrie actor Charlie Lawson has responded to a tweet by Irish pop duo Jedward who urged King Charles III to “hand back” the six counties of Northern Ireland.

The twins tweeted on Saturday: “King Charles should hand back the six Irish counties on his visit to Northern Ireland - No war! Just words! It’s time.”

To which Fermanagh actor Lawson replied the following day: “Shut up y’pair of tw*ts!!”

Charlie Lawson replies to Jedward.

His reply was met with both support and criticism with one user accusing Lawson of being a “snowflake” while others responded that his reply was “well said”.

Oh, shut up ! — Charlie Lawson (@charlie_lawson1) September 12, 2022

The former soap star was recently selected to present the live coverage of the Twelfth of July marches along with former DUP leader and First Minister Dame Arlene Foster.

Lawson was also invited to light an Eleventh Night bonfire in Co Fermanagh ahead of this year's July 12 celebrations.

It was later confirmed his involvement in lighting the bonfire was being investigated by the Environment Agency over claims the pyre contained "waste".