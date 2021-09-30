NI council axes £8k spend on diaries and Christmas cards

At the council’s monthly Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, elected representatives voted to end the luxury, which is paid for by the city ratepayers. Councillors voted to instead use the money as part of a £10,000 yearly boost towards the Lord Mayor's four charities in the city.

A report by council officers shows last year the council spent £7,265 on corporate diaries, and £948 on Christmas cards.

Sinn Fein councillor Matt Garrett, who forwarded the proposal to transfer the money to the mayor’s charities, said: “This came about last year, nearly by chance – we had a charitable organisation, the Children’s Hospice, who had difficulties raising funds and requested the council make a donation to them, to which we all agreed.

“I made the proposal on the back of that to use the resources from the corporate diaries and Christmas cards in the future for charities. I was not aware at the time what that amounted to. It turns out it is over £8,200 this council could save, and put to charitable causes every year. I think it is the right thing to do.

“I appreciate members probably get these and use them sometimes, and perhaps give them out to other people. But we are past the age of diaries, we all have phones and computers, it is all there for us – we do not need these. You can have e-cards, download them, and send them to whoever you want by email.”

DUP Alderman Brian Kingston said: “First of all I have to say I do use my council diary. Some people say I have to move with the times, but personally I find a printed diary much easier to work with, you can see your week. I accept what is said about electronic diaries, but my weeks are quite busy, and I find it quite useful.

“I can certainly purchase my own diary, but I do enjoy the council diary. Obviously this is done as a promotional thing for the council. I accept the argument that it is ratepayers paying for them. We are not going to argue on that point, but I will speak up for these types of diaries, and will continue to do so. Likewise with the Christmas cards, which are promotional. But if the majority are for this, we are not going to vote against that.”

He added: “I do question whether it is procedurally correct for us to be using ratepayers' money to give to charities as a routine to make ourselves look good.”

A council officer confirmed it was within correct procedure for councillors to make the decision to shift the funds.