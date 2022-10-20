NI council confuses public by advising them to prepare grab-and-go bag for ‘emergency’

Members of the public were advised to prepare a grab-and-go bag as part of the 30 Days, 30 Ways UK campaign (Picture: Stock image)

Residents in a Northern Ireland council area have been left confused after being advised to prepare a grab-and-go bag with some essentials “in case of emergency”.

A Facebook post from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council today said the public should “be ready” with a bag that “will help when away from home”.

But it prompted a strong reaction from some social media users, who questioned whether the council is aware of impending disaster.

“What do they know that we don’t?” asked one.

The council encouraged the public to pack a range of essentials in their grab-and-go bag, including a torch, a radio, a whistle and batteries.

Additionally, it recommended adding personal toiletries, such as a toothbrush and toothpaste, to the grab-and-go bag, along with personal documents such as a passport and emergency contact information.

Grab-and-go bags are often recommended to people around the world who may need to flee their homes due to a major earthquake, hurricane, tsunami, volcanic eruption, severe storm, flood or fire.

The council advice comes as part of the 30 Days, 30 Ways UK campaign, which runs across the UK every September and originated in the US, where having a prepared grab-and-go bag for emergencies is more common.

It’s not clear why the council posted about the campaign in October.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City council has given broad advice, while other councils across the UK have offered more specific guidance, like how to reduce the spread of a fire in your home or making sure your house number is visible to the emergency services.

Another comment from a social media user read: “Very strange and potentially worrying post.”

Others questioned the need for grab-and-go bags in Northern Ireland and found the post humorous, with one saying: “I had to check what day it was, thought this was an April Fools.”

Another asked, “Are we going to have a zombie apocalypse this Halloween? Is that what they want us to prepare for?”, while someone else added, “What Walking Dead madness is this?”

Others have criticised the council for creating unnecessary anxiety.

“Stop scaremongering, we don’t need it, especially not now,” read one comment; “We have better things to worry about. Some people can’t afford to heat their homes… why would we go out and buy a radio just to keep it in a bag?” questioned another.

Responding to a comment from a confused Facebook user the council said: “This is in relation to a UK-wide campaign about being prepared for any situation, like severe, adverse weather, power cuts, etc. It is designed to give people guidance on what they might need to bring to a central location in their community should they have to leave their home.”