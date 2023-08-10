NI council considers new homelessness strategy after ‘unprecedented’ spike in social housing waiting lists

A Northern Ireland council could be set to generate a new homelessness strategy following a councillor’s claim of a record spike of over 160% in social housing waiting lists.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has been tasked to consider its role in dealing with “unprecedented levels” of households in the district in temporary accommodation.

Mournes Alliance councillor Jill Truesdale brought forward a motion this week seeking the local authority to carry out an “audit of its services” and report on further assistance in homelessness prevention.

The motion read: “That this council notes that the number of households with homelessness status on the social housing waiting list across NI has increased from 9,878 to 26,310 households in the last 10 years, an increase of 166%.

“The council notes the enormous strain that the homelessness system is under, with the number of households in temporary accommodation at unprecedented levels and agrees that this council has a role to play in preventing homelessness in this district alongside other organisations and bodies in the public, statutory and voluntary sectors.

“The motion calls on this council to assess how it contributes to homelessness prevention through carrying out an audit of its services and requests that officers bring back a report detailing the homelessness prevention work currently supported, as well as how the council’s community planning function can further support homelessness prevention work in the local area”.

The motion will be debated at next active and healthy communities committee in September.