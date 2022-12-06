NI council ‘deeply concerned’ about delayed £600 energy payments as special meeting called

The payments were promised for last month but have yet to materialise

A special meeting of Belfast City Council has been called for Wednesday over the delayed £600 energy payment.

The move comes after the Assembly was also recalled on Wednesday to debate the same issue. Both moves were instigated by Sinn Fein.

While energy support payments have been issued elsewhere in the UK, local households are still waiting, despite the payments being promised last month.

The government has said a functioning Executive would have made the process of delivering the money much easier.

Proposed by Sinn Fein councillor Ryan Murphy, and seconded by his party colleague Michael Donnelly, the motion going before the council on Wednesday reads: “This council is deeply concerned that the £600 energy support payment due to people across the North of Ireland who are enduring cost-of-living pressures has not yet been made, despite DUP assurances that it would be paid in November.

“[It] notes that as a result of the DUP boycott of power-sharing, responsibility for delivering this payment rests with the British government.

“[It] is further concerned that as temperatures drop and winter deepens, many families struggling to pay soaring energy bills will have budgeted for this payment being made before Christmas as promised.

“Therefore, [the council calls] on the British Government to provide clarity on the delivery of the payments. It is well past time that these were delivered with no more broken promises.”

The latest delay in the payments being issued is down to the government saying it is considering a cash-out option whereby customers could use some or all of the £600 for any bills, not just energy.

It led to former DUP economy minister Gordon Lyons, who previously promised the payments would be made last month, accusing Westminster of using the delays to punish the party over its stance on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Writing in the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Lyons said: “Ministers in London decided to withhold payments from people who need that money transferred immediately.

“If this is a further act to punish the DUP for demanding the government and Brussels replace the Northern Ireland Protocol with arrangements acceptable to unionists, then it is an outrageous abuse of power and hurts the most vulnerable.”