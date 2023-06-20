NI council given almost £50k to tackle chewing gum litter

Mid Ulster District Council looks set to receive almost £50,000 in grant funding from a government task force established to tackle the scourge of chewing gum litter across the UK’s cities and towns.

At a meeting of Council’s environment committee on Wednesday, February 14, members of the committee were advised a letter of offer for grant funding of £45,000 (£25,000 per year for two years) had been sent to the local authority as part of phase two of the chewing gum task force.

Council’s assistant director of environmental services, Mark McAdoo told members the task force, established by Westminster’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and gum manufacturers, is also focused on “behavioural interventions to encourage people to bin their gum”.

A report on the issue informed members that the scheme, which is administered by Keep Britain Tidy, reopened to phase two grant applications on March 25 and Council received the letter, offering £25,000 of funding per year for two years, on May 18.

The funding will be used to employ an additional member of staff to operate the hot water pressure washer that Council acquired last year. One of the conditions of the funding is that initial cleansing work and behaviour change signage must be installed by October 31.

Members were also advised that while £25,000 per annum has been supplied in funding, the gross cost of employing an additional operative is approximately £27,000 per year. The shortfall in funding will be met from Council’s salaries and wages budget.

It is Council’s intention for the operative and power washer to be deployed primarily in district’s main town centres.

The committee’s Chair, Councillor Clement Cuthbertson described it as a “worthwhile project” and said that with the amount of chewing gum on the district’s footpaths and streets it is a “win-win situation and I think we would be foolish not to proceed with it”.

A proposal to accept the letter of offer for £25,000 per annum for two years from the chewing gum task force grant scheme was put forward by Councillor Deirdre Varsani and approved by the chamber.