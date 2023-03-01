NI council hikes up fines for littering and dog fouling

​A Northern Ireland council is to “hit offenders in the pocket like never before” after it made huge increases to fines for littering, dog fouling and failing to keep dogs on leashes.

Some of the new penalties from Ards and North Down Borough Council are over double what they currently are.

The decision was signed off by its environment committee, with maximum fines for dog owners rising from £80 to £200, and the reduced rate to £150.

The reduced penalty is given for those who pay within 14 days, and the full fine for a further 14 days, after which the council may bring the matter to the court.

Currently in the borough, around 90% of fines are paid within the discount period. The council says it retains 100% of fixed penalty income and that repeat offenders are rare.

At a council meeting in Bangor Town Hall, the UUP’s Richard Smart, who proposed the change, said: “This will rightly be seen by residents as a much-needed crackdown on these offences, which are not only damaging, but are also very anti-social habits.

“It is absolutely right the polluter should pay, whether it be throwing litter out their car window or allowing their dog to foul.

“The general ratepayer should not be paying that expense, and it will be widely welcome that we as a council have embraced the most substantial increase that we can.

“The ideal is that the council gives out zero fines, because people have seen the error of their ways and habits, but this is unlikely in the short term.

“The first step in this direction is getting the message out there to the wider community that littering and dog fouling will hit offenders in the pocket like never before.”

The decision follows a change in regulations covering all local authorities which came into effect in December.

The regulations, covering people who litter, dog owners who fail to clean up their pet’s mess, and who don’t keep a dog on a lead in designated areas, specify penalties will not be less than £50 and not more than £200.

In August 2020, Ards and North Down Borough wrote to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to request the maximum penalty be increased from £80 to £250.