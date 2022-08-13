NI council in plea to staff and unions to call off strike that will hit bin collection and access to public toilets

A Northern Ireland council has made a last-ditch plea to trade unions and staff to call off a strike that is set to cause widespread disruption from Monday.

Bins could be left uncollected and public toilets closed as part of action taken by over 1,000 staff at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council.

A pay offer to staff was rejected earlier this week, and a union-imposed deadline of Friday passed without resolution.

Three unions, the Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance, GMB and Unite the Union, have issued the council with notification of industrial action commencing on Monday.

It could last up to four weeks, until Sunday September 11.

Monday will see the most severe impact to services and facilities across the borough with all three unions taking formal strike action. Nipsa members will return to action short of a strike on Tuesday.

Accepting the strike will “cause significant disruption to services, facilities and events across the borough”, ABC council claims it “deeply regrets the inconvenience this will cause”.

The strike will hit a range of council-run services including bin collections, household recycling and street cleaning. Access to public toilets could also be limited

Earlier this week, the unions issued a joint statement which said the strike was avoidable.

"We have asked management to address the serious and real cost-of-living crisis being faced by our members," it said.

"We sought and proposed reasonable and varied solutions. This included incremental progression for all grades of staff and one-off payments to alleviate the immediate hardship staff are facing.”

But in a statement on Saturday, the council appealed for unions and staff “to reconsider their position” before entering into strike action.

“The council has made a substantial offer to the trade unions that would see a payment of £1,400 spread across two £700 payments for all employees, to provide immediate financial relief to staff dealing with cost of living pressures right now, at a cost to council of £2.3m,” it said.

“This offer combined with the national pay award of £1,925 would have meant an additional £3,325 of payments to each employee (pro rata) during 2022/23, with a further commitment to a pay and grading review.

“In real terms staff on lower scale incomes would receive up to a 17.6%, significantly more than the offer sought”.

The council said it "remains fully committed to finding the right solution” through discussions, “one that protects services and employment”.

Council workers throughout Northern Ireland have been asking for better terms and conditions.

Strike action is underway at Mid-Ulster District Council, and there are warnings that more than 1,000 staff at Belfast City Council could also walk out.