NI council investigates after employee linked to video mocking murder of Michaela McAreavey

A council has confirmed it has launched an investigation into claims that one of its employees was involved in a video mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said it was treating the matter with the “utmost seriousness”.

The video, which emerged on social media on Thursday night, appears to show a group of people singing an offensive song about the murder of Mrs McAreavey in Mauritius in 2011.

The clip was filmed in a hall decorated with Orange Order banners and Union flag bunting.

Men believed to be attending a Northern Ireland centenary celebration laughed, clapped, cheered and banged tables strewn with beer cans.

In a statement issued on Friday, two of the people involved, John Bell and Andrew McDade, offered an apology for their actions.

Read more Pictured: Shamed pair at the centre of abhorrent video mocking murder of Michaela McAreavey

Calling it a matter of "deep shame and regret", the two men have promised to write a formal letter of apology to the Harte and McAreavey families and to make a donation to a charity of their choice.

Other people were involved in the singing but have yet to be publicly named.

On Saturday Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said it has been made aware of “disturbing social media content allegedly involving a council employee”.

It added: “While we acknowledge that the behaviour undertaken was carried out in a private capacity, beyond the control of the council, we wish to reassure the public that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness, and have launched an internal investigation.

"As an equal opportunities employer, such behaviour does not represent the values of our organisation.

“We serve all members of the community with respect and dignity, and utterly condemn this type of defamatory and sectarian behaviour. We would like to express our sincere sympathy to the McAreavey and Harte families at this distressing time.”

On Friday night Portadown FC said an “individual with links to the club” was identified in the video. It added: “The individual in question holds no official position within Portadown Football Club. They did however have a pitch side advertising board, which has now been removed”.

On Friday, Linfield Football Club moved to sack a club volunteer allegedly involved in the video. The club confirmed that it had contacted a girls' academy coach in relation to the video.

The club said that his "voluntary association with the club has been terminated with immediate effect".

The statement called the video "offensive, sickening and deeply hurtful", adding: "Linfield FC apologises to the Harte/McAreavey families for the hurt that has been caused to them by the offensive actions of one of our now former coaches.

Construction supplies company Norman Emerson Group also issued a statement to say it was looking into the alleged involvement of an employee and said that a "full and thorough internal investigation" was under way.

The PSNI has confirmed that it was investigating the contents of the video.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are aware of the video posted online and are examining the content to determine if any offences may have been committed.”

Michaela’s widower John McAreavey tweeted: “Michaela was a vessel of love, courage and dignity. Hate can hurt, but never win.”