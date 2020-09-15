NI council left counting £14k cost of vandalism during summer

Information on these incidents can be passed to the PSNI by contacting 101. Calls can also be made to the confidential Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111

Vandalism over the summer has cost Mid and East Antrim Borough Council almost £14,000.

The 25 incidents of damage and destruction during July and August almost matched the cost of vandalism during the whole of 2019, which totalled £16k in the borough.

Mayor Peter Johnston said there had been 14 incidents in Larne, nine in Carrickfergus and two in Ballymena.

These included attacks on play facilities, public toilets and popular walking paths.

Mr Johnston called on the public to be vigilant and report any incidents to the council and PSNI.

He said: "At a time when we are welcoming visitors back into the borough and encouraging our residents to get out and about again, there seems to be a very small minority intent on causing disruption and damage and that impacts on us all.

"Vandalism is costly and it ultimately impacts on council investment and the ratepayer at a time when absolutely every penny counts for everyone.

"As an organisation we are working as hard as we can to provide world-class facilities and amenities throughout the borough, and we all have a part in play in protecting these and ensuring they are fit for purpose for many more years to come.

"I am making a heartfelt plea to the public to protect our investment and to report anything that you know to the PSNI.

"Our focus remains on growing the tourism economy in Mid and East Antrim. It is not welcoming for visitors to see vandalism, which can be off-putting to those staying in our location."

Information on these incidents can be passed to the PSNI by contacting 101. Calls can also be made to the confidential Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.