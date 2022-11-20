NI council opts to turn off Christmas lights at midnight in bid to save cash

A Northern Ireland council will switch off their Christmas light decorations at midnight each night in a bid to save energy and money amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Derry and Strabane District Council officials said the lights would be switched off each night “where technically possible” and Mayor Sandra Duffy told BBC News NI having them on when the majority of people won’t see them “just doesn’t make sense”.

"We are so delighted to have a full Christmas programme on offer across the council area again this year after the Covid pandemic impacted previous years," she said.

"But to have our Christmas lights running until the early hours of the morning when not many people would see them just doesn't make sense.

"I think at a time when so many people are struggling financially and cutting down, it is only right we at the council also cut back."

No other council across Northern Ireland has said they will be making a similar change.

Earlier this month, Belfast City Council decided to no longer have a Christmas tree countdown and light switch-on for “health and safety” reasons.

A council officer told the City Growth and Regeneration Committee: “The feedback we received to that activity was that it raised significant health and safety concerns.

“This was provided by colleagues from our Health and Safety Unit, about how we manage that space, about access and egress, how we control the crowd, and in particular when they disperse on the roadway.

“As well as that we received significant feedback from businesses and traders in the city who said they experienced challenges regarding access, parking and traffic, and in some sense, it acted as a potential distraction during the busiest time of the year.

“So last year and this year we are distributing the city lights switch-on across the city with music and lighting and animation projections across the city. There will be a stage set up in Donegall Place on the night of the switch-on.”

It comes as Belfast’s annual Christmas market made its return to the city on Saturday signalling the start of the festive season.