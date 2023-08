Public services watchdog finds maladministration at Causeway Coast and Glens over sale of pitch at Portrush car park

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has been rapped by the NI Public Services Ombudsman

A Northern Ireland council has been ordered to refund an overpayment of almost £8,000 after a watchdog found “maladministration” during a procurement process for a trading pitch on the north coast.