NI council planning committee divided over Lurgan housing project's 'Irish' name

But Clan Eireann View given green light after narrow vote

Concerns: Alderman Glenn Barr said he was worried about the translation

The naming of a housing development in Lurgan caused a split in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council's planning committee.

Following a 6-5 vote, the development of 12 houses accessed off Kilwilke Gardens will be known as Clan Eireann View.

This is the second time the name has come before the council's planning committee.

In August the committee rejected the developer's preferred choice, Tannaghmore View.

Alliance councillor Peter Lavery said at the time he would not be in favour of the name as the townland name of Dougher was not included in the proposal.

He proposed that naming of the site be deferred for the developer to come up with a name that included the townland.

At this month's meeting members were made aware the applicant's preferred name was Clan Eireann View, which the developer feels meets the council's naming and number policy because it relates to geographical and historic features within the community.

The applicant said the name Clan Eireann was established in the area in 1937.

A proposal was put forward by Sinn Fein councillor Sorcha McGeown to approve this name. The motion was seconded by her party colleague Paul Duffy.

However, DUP Alderman Sydney Anderson said he had "difficulty" with the choice of name as a result of the council's recently adopted dual language street-naming policy.

"My query is to do with the English language," said Mr Anderson. "Here is a name going straight in that I believe does not meet the policy. Can we as a committee go down that route? I would prefer the original name suggested, Tannaghmore View."

The council's head of building control, Tom Lavery, advised that Tannaghmore View was no longer an option.

He said the preferred name reflected a local historical feature in the name of the local GAA club that has been present in the area since 1937.

Alliance's Mr Lavery said he had no problems with the proposal, adding: "The site is right next door to the pitch and if it was translated into Irish it would be different.

"The name is an Anglicised version of the Irish words, so I would have no problem with it."

UUP Alderman Glenn Barr said he was concerned that, following a quick internet search, all that appeared to be different about the translation was a missing fada and an extra 'n'.

With no agreement, the proposal was put to a vote, with 6-5 in favour of Clan Eireann View.