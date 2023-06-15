NI council planning for Christmas tree switch-ons on ‘warm June evening’

ABC Council has been planning for the Christmas season.

Northern Ireland may be experiencing a heatwave, but one local council is currently preparing its Christmas tree light switch-on dates.

Free festive parking was also discussed by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Earlier this week, the council’s regeneration committee was presented with the proposed marketing plans for the festive season.

Council officers recommended that the festive programme is reviewed by the Christmas working group to agree a preferred way forward with all marketing managed internally by the local authority’s communications team.

Aside from this, it was also proposed that free parking will be introduced during key festive Saturday shopping days.

This year, those dates will be December 2, 9, 16 and 23.

Free parking will also be on offer in Armagh city on Georgian Day and on the proposed days of town centre Christmas tree switch-ons.

For Armagh the switch-on will be Saturday, November 25, Banbridge will host its event on Friday, November 24, and in Dromore the switch-on will take place on Saturday, December 2.

In Lurgan the switch-on will be Friday, November 17, and for Portadown the event will be on either Saturday, November 18 or Friday, December 1.

Welcoming the report, UUP councillor Kyle Savage said the council’s Christmas working group would need to meet before September if appropriate plans are to be in place for December.

“Last May/June we were talking about Christmas and forward planning for it so I think the working group needs to meet as soon as possible,” he said.

“There are recommendations I had put forward last June, agreed by the working group, that were never followed up on so I would like to ensure we give ourselves as much time as possible.”

The committee’s chair, Sinn Fein councillor Kevin Savage, told the meeting the working group would meet in June and July and said officers have assured him that Kyle Savage’s proposals from last year will be taken on board.

A proposal to accept the officer’s recommendation was put forward by Sinn Fein’s Liam Mackle, who quipped it would “hopefully curtail the discussion about Christmas on a warm June evening”.

UUP councillor Julie Flaherty said she was happy to second Mr Mackle’s proposal, provided she was assured plans are being put in place for this year’s silent Christmas event.

“We have no details on this event and I do not want to be in a position like last year where we were a wee bit, what felt like last minute to me,” she said.

“You know how I feel about that event, it was hugely successful, and I can’t thank officers enough for putting it on.

“It is very important, so the sooner we get plans in place the better. If the meetings can start right and early to put these plans in place, I am more than happy to second the proposal.”

The committee chair then assured Ms Flaherty officers will look into the borough’s silent Christmas events as a “matter of urgency” before SDLP councillor Thomas O’Hanlon sought assurances decisions taken in the working group would be ratified at the earliest opportunity.