NI council plans to provide warm space to combat loneliness

A Northern Ireland council has put forward plans to partner with Libraries NI to provide a warm space for people to come together for social engagement this winter.

Mid Ulster District Council’s development committee backed the plans at a meeting on Thursday under a potential Chatty Places initiative - which aims to reduce loneliness and could run between November and February.

A report on the matter told members that council – as part of its commitment to seek to provide support where it can to people through the current cost of living crisis including social engagement in a warm, comfortable environment – is proposing to partner with Libraries NI on the provision of Chatty Places in the towns of Cookstown, Dungannon and Magherafelt.

While Libraries NI is to provide Chatty Place opportunities in the these towns, over and above its existing provision, officers recommended Council provide a few of its locations to provide space for the concept.

This would see, for example, Chatty Places offered in Cookstown library one morning per week and two mornings a week it would take place in the Hub.

In Dungannon it would take place in the library one morning per week and the Hill of the O’Neill and Ranfurly House for two mornings a week.

As for Magherafelt, it is envisaged the Chatty Place provision will be in the library one morning per week and the Bridewell two mornings per week.

All provision will be from 10:30am to 1pm and newspapers, magazines, mind activities, tea and coffee will be available with the cost of provision of these items, at Council locations, met within existing Council budget.

Councillor Barry Monteith described the initiatives as a “good idea” but called on council to promote similar community led initiatives as well.

“It is important there is a wee bit of co-ordination so that people are sharing similar information,” he said.

“This scheme obviously isn’t going to suit everyone, either in urban or rural settings so its important council acts as a contact point for other community groups and facilities proposing similar, if not exactly the same, type of idea.

“It is important that we help community groups advertise their plans as we have access to more avenues through the media than most local community groups.

“I would be pretty sure if you put the feelers out most rural areas would have something like this up and running and I know there are some in urban settings that are thinking of doing the same.

“It is a good idea but lets look, see what is out there and make sure we are publicising it as well.”

Council’s Chair, Cllr Cora Corry said she too welcomed the scheme and told the committee she was in agreement with Cllr Monteith about the need to publicise community initiatives.

A proposal for council to push ahead with the scheme was then put forward by Cllr Dan Kerr and seconded by Cllr Corry, with the rest of the committee then voicing its support for the proposal.