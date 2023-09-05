NI council required to spend £630k to reduce vehicle fuel emissions

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will be required to spend £630,000 to reduce vehicle fuel emissions during the next two years, councillors have been told.

The council’s fleet strategy was discussed at a meeting of the Operations Committee, at Antrim Civic Centre, on Monday evening.

The local authority has been examining potential alternative fuels to diesel and has replaced four diesel vehicles with electric models, trialled hydrotreated vegetable oil and assessed conversion to hydrogen.

A consultant has reported the council’s carbon footprint is 560,000kg per annum, 96 per cent of which is from fleet vehicles with the remainder from staff cars.

Findings propose the use of electric-powered smaller vehicles, hydrotreated vegetable oil for medium and larger vans and sweepers and hydrotreated vegetable oil or hydrogen for bin lorries.

A new mix of fuel types would result in a 76 per cent decrease in CO2 emissions within six years, a report to councillors said.

The committee was advised during this period, the cost of planned vehicle replacements would be £5.9m for diesel vehicles and £6.8m for low emission models.

The council has allocated £2.7m for fleet replacement during the next two years but an additional £630,000 funds would be required if the low emission vehicles are to be purchased.

Councillors were reminded that from 2030, it will no longer be possible to purchase new petrol or diesel vehicles in the United Kingdom.

Glengormley DUP Alderman Paula Bradley commented it is “a lot of money” and requested more information.

Threemilewater Alliance Councillor Julie Gilmour said: “It is a very comprehensive report. It works out at £157.5k per year for four years. In context of our budget, it does not seem unrealistic. We always knew we have to spend money to reach net zero targets. I would be happy to propose it.”

Her proposal was seconded by party colleague Airport Cllr Andrew McAuley.

Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster stated: “It is a considerable amount of money. If we are serious about going net zero, we need to think about spending a considerable amount of money if we are to be a leader. This has to be a top down approach. We really need to take it seriously. The sooner we do it the better.”

Glengormley DUP Cllr Alison Bennington asked about the monetary value of any saving. “We may be saving on carbon emission but losing on money,” she noted.

Eleven members voted in favour of approving the additional £630k cost with four voting against. Cllr Bennington asked for additional cost information to be provided.