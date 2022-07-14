NI council seeks clarity on energy cost powers in meeting with Utility Regulator

Fermanagh and Omagh council is to meet the chief executive of the Utility Regulator amid soaring energy costs.

Council members last month requested clarification on whether greater powers had been given to the regulator as a result of rising electricity prices.

Chief executive John French wrote to the council explaining that statutory powers have not changed, and engagement with the Department for the Economy is ongoing around delivery of an energy strategy, which includes ensuring powers remain fit for purpose.

He offered to meet with councillors, adding: “We are best placed to protect consumers in the energy transition.”

Independent councillor Emmet McAleer said the correspondence was disappointing and proposed accepting the offer of a meeting.

He said: “I question the idea behind this role because seemingly it’s nothing more than signing off on these increases. We need clarity around powers.

“There seems to be no end to these rises, even though the cost of crude oil is no more expensive than in 2008, yet the price at the pump is twice as dear. Questions have to be asked.”

Ulster Unionist councillor Bert Wilson said: “The cost and difficulties for families is taking a huge chunk out of wages. There are opportunities for wind turbines, and while some councillors may disagree with them, there has to be a source of cheaper power. We need to be doing something.”

Sinn Fein councillor Patrick Withers said: “There’s no doubt prices have been soaring. It’s clear there is huge profit to be made by these companies, There isn’t an Executive, thanks to the DUP, with £435m which could be helping people, but can’t be done. That’s deeply frustrating and disappointing.”

Independent councillor Josephine Deehan described the tone of the response as “a little accepting and complacent”.

She said: “The regulator states they are best placed to protect consumer interests and engage in dialogue to ensure their powers are fit for purpose. However, it doesn’t seem that way.

“The cost of energy has soared to the point that it’s unaffordable. The situation is completely unsustainable and will create hardship, particularly as we go into winter. This is a critical situation and may even cost lives.”

Independent councillor Donal O’Cofaigh said: “The energy sector shouldn’t have been privatised. People are really paying through the nose. It’s not justified. The UK as a whole is not reliant in any way on Russian oil and gas imports.

“Prices are as high as they are because the industry can make it such. If this was a nationally-owned company, subject to the democratic will of the people, the prices could be held down as low as we wished. It doesn’t have to be driven by profit.”

Proposing that the council contacts Westminster suggesting the nationalisation of energy, Mr O’Cofaigh added: “Nothing is being done. I’ve also looked at the Utility Regulator as a flimsy nod in the direction of some form of accountability. We cannot stand idly by in this situation.”

Ulster Unionist councillor Alex Baird referenced fuel cost hikes and also proposed writing to Westminster.

He said: “The only conclusion I can come to is profiteering by the companies. I might be cynical, but I think the government is more than happy to see the basic price rise and rake the VAT in. But I suppose Brexit and Covid-19 have to be paid for.”

All proposals passed without dissent.