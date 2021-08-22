NI council spending £6m replacing waste and recycling fleet... but most diesel powered

The decision to spend £5.6m to purchase the new waste fleet comes after several vehicle breakdowns over the summer months leading to vehicle hire on several occasions. Credit: Press and Journal. Stock image

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council is to spend almost £6m on replacing its waste and recycling fleet, but few of the new vehicles will be electric despite environmental campaigners urging a shift away from fossil fuels.

A report brought to the council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee this week sought approval for the phased purchase of a 85-strong fleet.

The decision to spend £5.6m to purchase the new waste fleet comes after several vehicle breakdowns over the summer months leading to vehicle hire on several occasions.

But questions are being asked over how many of the vehicles, if any, will be electric,

Ulster Unionist councillor, Harold McKee questioned how the new fleet would be powered.

He said: “This question is pretty important although we might not be at that stage yet.

“How are these vehicles being energised? Are we going to be using fossil fuel, hydro or electricity?”

Friends of the Earth NI is calling on councils to “deliver a rapid transition,,,,to electric vehicles.” Several councils in Britain are moving to phase in electric vehicles.

It also wants councils to require deliveries to the local authority to be by electric vehicles.

Newry, Mourne and Down council’s Acting Director of Neighbourhood Services, Johnny McBride explained that the council committee had already agreed how the new vehicles would be powered at the start of the year.

“Committee agreed earlier this year that all vehicles over three tonnes, a like-for-like replacement, would be purchased, ” said Mr McBride

“So if they’re diesel we’re going to replace them with diesel, that’s because the vehicle technology is not currently in place for those larger vehicles.

“But the committee may recall that we did agree that for vehicles under the three tonne limit that we would explore alternative fuels in the first instance.”

It’s understood that around half of the local authority’s current fleet is beyond the eight year cycle that is the standard under council policy.

In total, the funding will purchase three 32 tonne skip loaders, 24 refuse collection vehicles, 32 medium chassis cabs, seven sweepers, and 19 small vans.

All vehicles will be purchased and in use by the council by October next year, according to the report.

The report also stresses the continuation of the current fleet before that time frame would “increase the risk” to the public and the council staff.