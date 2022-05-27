NI council splashing out £46,000 on golf buggies citing increased demand from ageing golfers

A greater need for mobility for the older generation of golf players has been identified

A Northern Ireland council is splashing out more than £46,000 on golf buggies – to help older players make it around the course.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) is spending the cash, citing a rise in the number of ageing golfers visiting their two courses.

The eight buggies, which will cost ratepayers £46,656, will be used at Aberdelghy Golf Course in Lambeg and Castlereagh Hills Golf Club - both of which are run by LCCC.

A spokesperson for LCCC detailed the contract following a full council ratification. It will cost £1,296 per month to lease the buggies.

A spokesperson said: “The council has awarded a three year contract for the supply of eight golf buggies.

“There are four each to Aberdelgy Golf Course and Castlereagh Hills Golf Club with the contract going to Laird Grass Machinery Limited (Carrickfergus).

“The income generated from the buggies will more than offset the cost of purchase.

“The purchase of new buggies has no impact on the costs associated with playing at our golf courses.”

The key reason for the new golf contract has been identified as a greater need for mobility for the older generation of golf players in the LCCC area.

The spokesperson added: “As the popularity of golf continues to grow, demand for buggies from the older generation visiting our golf courses has increased.

“To ensure we meet the needs of all of our customers and are inclusive to all, it is important that we have adequate provision, particularly for those who may have mobility issues.

“The purchase of buggies is in response to increased demand for their availability.”