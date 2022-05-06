NI council to honour health service heroes for pandemic efforts

Health workers who risked their lives during the peak of the pandemic will receive a top civil honour from a Northern Ireland council.

Council bosses in Lisburn will bestow the freedom of the city status to health and social care staff to recognise their life-saving efforts during the Covid emergency.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council will host a special ceremony at Castle Gardens on May 21, aiming to invite as many NHS workers as possible to the venue.

Alderman James Tinsley (DUP), who proposed the ceremony at a full council meeting, praised the heroism of many frontline workers who worked tirelessly during the pandemic.

Fellow alderman Jim Dillon (UUP) seconded the motion, adding: “We are the envy of the world.

“The NHS has been one of the UK’s greatest achievements. “It is my belief that no matter how much money is pumped into the NHS, it would still be underfunded such is the great amount of work it does. “We pay our respects to the health consultants, doctors, nurses and most of all the care workers who are all worth their weight in gold. “Without doubt, only for their efforts, many more deaths would have occurred in the pandemic over the last two years. “We owe a great deal of gratitude to them all,” added the Downshire West representative. The historically significant location of Castle Gardens will play host to the event in May, with further details to be released in the coming days. Mayor Stephen Martin (Alliance) alluded to a pending change in the ceremony to celebrate as many health workers from across Northern Ireland as possible. “This is the highest civic honour that the council can bestow on the health and social care service,” he said.

“This was initially agreed in May 2020. “The format of the occasion to present the Freedom of the City will be done in a different way, so that we can welcome the largest number of health and social care colleagues…to be as inclusive as possible,” he added.