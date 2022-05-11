NI council to increase funding as ‘failing batteries’ reported in community speed watch programme

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have agreed to increase payments to a community speed watch programme for the purchase of new batteries.

It’s after a report was made that batteries for Speed Indicator Devices (SIDs), installed at 12 rural locations, have a “limited lifespan” and this year a number of devices have “failing batteries”.

The report was made to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Community Planning Committee, which met on Monday evening.

SIDs are installed across the borough in Ballyeaston, Ballynure, Burnside, Ballyrobert, Creggan, Doagh, Killead, Parkgate, Groggan, Straid, Toomebridge and Templepatrick.

Following extensive public consultation, road safety was identified as one of the top three issues of concern in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership’s 2018/19 Action Plan.

The cost of replacing the batteries is approximately £300. Each device has two sets of batteries to enable one set to be charged whilst the other is in use.

Councillors have agreed to increase the contribution to village committees to £500 every three years to enable village committees to purchase new batteries or other maintenance items which the devices may require.

Former Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP chair, Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM said: “I am more than happy to move the recommendation. These devices do act as a deterrent to speeding.”

Cllr Dunlop also noted that the PSNI can set up two mobile units within the borough.

“It is good that these can be moved to areas which need them, not necessarily country areas.”

SIDs are used to make motorists aware of their speed in an attempt to change behaviour. They also store data on all approaching vehicles irrespective of speed, which includes the number of vehicles detected, the average speeds of the vehicles, the number of speed violations and the speed reductions being achieved by the signs.

However, they do not record any vehicle registration details or other information that could be used to enforce a speeding conviction.