NI council to request meeting with Environment Agency over harmful algae at Lough Neagh

Mid Ulster District Council’s development committee is to request a meeting with the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) to discuss the issue of blue/green algae bloom on Lough Neagh.

The proposal was finally approved by the committee at the resumption of its meeting on Monday, June 19. The meeting had to be adjourned on Thursday, June 15 as technical difficulties meant those attending physically could not hear those attending virtually.

At Monday’s meeting, the committee’s Chair, Councillor John McNamee reminded members a proposal had been put to the floor by Councillor Gavin Bell asking the council to write to the NIEA requesting its attendance to discuss the “increasing hazard” of green/blue algae on Lough Neagh.

He told the chamber the meeting would pick up where it left off and invited Councillor Barry Monteith to address the meeting.

Cllr Monteith said he was in support of Cllr Bell’s proposal but also wanted to ask the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to ensure commercial fishermen on the lough were provided with financial assistance if required.

“I agree with everything everyone was saying but there is also the issue of commercial fishermen on the lough,” he said.

“They are unable to make a living as a result of this bloom and I think we should contact the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs about that.

“When there were issues around foot and mouth disease, there was compensation for people working in the agricultural sector so I think the same should apply to commercial fishermen in the area.

“I would like to make a second proposal or add it to the previous proposal, I don’t mind how it is done, but it needs to be raised with DAERA that something needs done ASAP for these folk.”

With confirmation from Cllr Bell that this request could be accommodated within his proposal, Council’s strategic director of communities and place, Ryan Black provided members with an update on the current state of blue/green algae on the lough.

“There has been confirmed cases of blue/green algae at Ballyronan Marina, Battery Harbour, Toome, Newferry and Portglenone and there are also suspected cases at Castlebay, Washingbay and Curran Quay,” he said.

“Council has continued to engage with the NIEA in relation to blue/green algae and will provide messaging at the sites where positive cases have been identified.

“I would just remind members that signs advising the public to stay away and keep their pets away from these sites, are available for community groups at Meadowbank.

“We will continue to respond to public queries and direct members of the public through to the relevant agency and we will engage with those agencies as the messaging changes to make sure our sites remain compliant.”

Councillor Frances Burton asked if the council is checking all bodies of water within the district and asked if any blue/green algae had been found at Brantry Lough.

Mr Black confirmed the council is checking all bodies of water and told the chamber there have been no reports of the algae at Brantry Lough.

Councillor Malachy Quinn asked about the impact recent rainfall will have had and the council officer said he “would hope” it will have had a “positive impact in terms of the dispersal” of the algae.

Councillor Bell’s proposal for the committee to invite NIEA to present a report on water quality in Lough Neagh and write to DEARA seeking financial assistance for commercial fishermen losing out because of the blue/green algae was seconded by Councillor Nuala McLernon and approved by the chamber.