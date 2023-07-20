NI council told they should provide councillors with new umbrellas ahead of winter

Sean McPeake asked if officers could find the funds within the local authority’s budget to supply councillors with umbrellas ahead of winter

A Carntogher councillor has called on Mid Ulster District Council to provide councillors with new umbrellas.

Speaking at a meeting of Council’s policy and resources committee on Thursday, July 6, councillor Sean McPeake asked if officers could find the funds within the local authority’s budget to supply councillors with umbrellas ahead of the winter months.

“We were out at Davagh the other day and there was a real torrential downpour throughout the proceedings,” he told the committee.

“I am just wondering, I know we got them three or four years ago, but would it be possible to get new umbrellas for councillors?

“There is a new cadre of members on board this mandate and I am wondering if we can go back and refresh our stock of umbrellas.

“I think now coming into the winter months if we have to go outside for activities and site meetings, it would be very useful. I will declare an interest as I have an umbrella with a broken strut so I will be seeking one if they do come about.”

The committee’s chair, Councillor Cora Corry noted how members could certainly have used umbrellas in recent days before Council’s Chief Executive, Adrian McCreesh confirmed officers “will sort that out”.