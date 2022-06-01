NI councillor who started Child Funeral Fund campaign for Northern Ireland families ‘proud’ as scheme comes into effect

Portadown councillor Julie Flaherty has spoken of the “great personal resonance” that Northern Ireland's new Child Funeral Fund has had on her, as she has been campaigning for the initiative’s establishment since 2018.

The Stormont scheme, which will pay families more than £3,000 to help with the cost of a funeral for a child, has officially come into effect from Wednesday.

Ms Flaherty, who represents the UUP on the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, lost her two-year-old son Jake in 2015.

She said: “I’ve been very frustrated at times; I’ve been very impatient at times, and I’ve been so very angry at times. But I always knew that this was a good thing to do, the right thing to do and the compassionate thing to do.

"This has been a long, emotional road but I have been so encouraged along the way by the support I have received on a matter that has great personal resonance for me.

“By understanding how important this was to me, and many others, I am so proud that my council was able to set the marker for other councils…and we did. Other councils did swiftly follow suit and today the minister has delivered. I must also praise the dedicated group of civil servants and officials who worked wonderfully to see this delivered for grieving parents.

Ms Flaherty stressed that "this is not an orange or green issue nor is it a party political issue. The Child Funeral Fund will be there to help people of all creeds and classes”.

“It is however still a very difficult day in many ways,” she continued. “I know that the implementation of this measure will mean that a family is going through the most devastating, life changing experience they will ever face.

“I hope that the experience we had with our son Jake has shaped this in some way, and the Child Funeral Fund will be a welcome comfort to any parent who will unfortunately need to avail of this in the future.”

The Child Funeral Fund was agreed as part of the New Decade, New Approach deal that restored Stormont in 2020 and was announced in March.

A similar scheme is already in place in England, with some Northern Ireland councils – including Derry City and Strabane District Council – having already implemented such a move in 2018.

The scheme will offer a one-off lump sum payment of £3,056 for families on the death of either a child under the age of 18 or a stillbirth after 24 weeks.

Sinn Fein Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey confirmed it would not be means-tested and is available to everyone throughout Northern Ireland.

The move was also welcomed by the SDLP’s Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan, as he paid tribute to those campaigning on the issue.

"I know campaigners have been working hard to have this provision introduced in the north for a number of years and I commend them for their efforts, this will make a real difference to many families in the most difficult of circumstances,” he said.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain that someone goes through upon losing a child and the last thing they should have to worry about is financial pressures while they are dealing with their grief.

"Funerals are very expensive and many families simply won’t have that kind of money available to them, this fund will ensure that no family is placed in the position of struggling to pay for their child’s funeral after becoming bereaved.

“Going forward we need to ensure that families are aware that this help and support is available to them and that the application process is as straightforward as possible so that it is easily accessible by all.”

Ms Hargey added: “I am committed to making real change by supporting people when they need it most and there can be no more difficult circumstances than the loss of a child.

“The Child Funeral Fund will help lessen financial stress for bereaved families during the most devastating of times.

“The Fund will not be means-tested meaning it is available to everyone regardless of their financial status.

“On bringing forward this scheme, I asked my officials to ensure the application process is straightforward so that no additional burden or stress is caused to bereaved families.

“A payment from the Fund will support families who are dealing with loss and grief by easing some of the financial concerns that can come with the death of a child.”

Applications to the Child Funeral Fund can be taken over the telephone by calling the Bereavement Service Helpline on Freephone 0800 085 2463 or by application form available to download from the NI Direct website: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/child-funeral-fund