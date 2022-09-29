NI councillors ‘disassociate’ themselves from tributes to the Queen

Republican and socialist councillors in Derry have refused to honour Queen Elizabeth II as they hit out at what they termed a period of “enforced mourning”.

At the first full council meeting after the summer recess - and since the monarch’s passing - the floor was opened for representatives to pay their respects.

Independent councillor Paul Gallagher “disassociated” himself with any sympathy for the late Queen.

Mr Gallagher said: “As an Irish Republican socialist I couldn’t give credence to it. The reasons being over the last 70 years or so when she was on the throne as Queen she stuck medals on the chests of people who committed murder in my town, Strabane.

“I’ll give you an example. Young David Devine [a member of the IRA] - a 16-year-old boy - he was riddled with bullets and then he was finally shot in the head.

“A young boy, who a crowd of the Queen’s soldiers committed pre-meditated murder... she stuck medals on their chests that gave them encouragement to go out and commit more murders. For that reason I’ll be offering no sympathy.”

DUP councillor Maurice Devenney passed on sympathies to the extended royal family.

Referring back to Mr Gallagher’s comments, he said: “I think we could all talk about issues in Strabane when the IRA - Alan Jack, only a baby in a pram in July 1972, but I’m not going to go down that road.

“We could all throw it back and forward here.”

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said he “wouldn’t be a royalist by any stretch of the imagination” but understood that people across the city and district will be grieving the loss of their Queen and sent his “understanding and sympathy”.

Sinn Fein councillor Christopher Jackson offered his “sincere condolences and sympathy”, particularly to those in the council area who have mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth.

While People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said he understands people are mourning the loss of the Queen but “disagreed with enforced mourning that took place for nearly two weeks”.

He added: “Where there was an attempt to stop any dissenting views, which included a situation in Scotland where people who were holding signs saying ‘Not My Royalty’, were attacked by the police.

“We seen a young person who heckled Prince Andrew attacked and condemned by the media right across the board.

“While this is the death of an individual, the royal family is also a political institution, a political institution that sits at the top of an extremely unequal society, a family that is worth £28billion - which is I think for the vast majority of people here and in England, Scotland, Wales, outside of their comprehension as we struggle with the cost of living crisis.”

He branded the monarchy “a relic of tyranny from the past” and didn’t believe any time was given to those with opposing views.

UUP councillor Ryan McCready put on record his sympathy and support for the royal family saying she was an old lady and a granny figure to the nation.

Independent republican councillor Gary Donnelly said there has been weeks of “saturated, frenzied, media coverage of choreographed mourning – a sanitised version that doesn’t allow for alternative opinion.”

He continued: “The horrific consequences of this monarch, her reign and that of predecessors have been buried with their victims by a compliant media.

“However, these consequences are still being felt all around the globe… from Pakistan to Palestine, from India to Ireland. This British monarch was the head of an institution that was racist, classist and sectarian.

“This colonial empire has been built and maintained by the pillaging, raping and plundering of countless countries throughout the world, causing the deaths of millions of indigenous peoples in the process.

“Some will say it is disrespectful to speak ill of the dead, how much more disrespectful to the dead can you get than pinning medals to the chests of mass murderers responsible for the deliberate slaughter of innocent civilians?

“How much more disrespectful to the dead can you get than knighting a war criminal responsible for the deaths of countless people under false circumstances, despite a plea from over a million people in a petition.”

He concluded by saying “the oppressed cannot mourn the oppressor”.

The Alliance party expressed their condolences, with councillor Rachael Ferguson saying she is a “humanist” and respects those grieving.