NI council’s ageing computer system revealed as major cause of planning delays

Microsoft engineers had to be tasked to fix a flatlining computer system in Lisburn as a response to planning portal issues.

The ageing computer system has been identified as part of the cause for delays to planning decisions at the local council.

The details of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) failing system were revealed following a Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) report that stated Northern Ireland’s planning system is not working.

UUP Alderman Jim Dillon highlighted that the finger of blame for delays had been pointed at council members without public knowledge of the failing computer system.

“I am concerned as, on the street, those applying for planning do not know the system is bad, but [instead] believe councillors are not up to speed and are not up to the job,” he said.

“We are working as reasonably as possible, but it can definitely be improved.”

The NIAO report, published in February, found that the entire planning system is not operating efficiently or providing value for money, with concerns regularly raised about decisions.

It is said to be unsustainable and must change, with auditors warning that an inefficient system risks causing economic damage to Northern Ireland.

Significant delays were also seen in single dwellings in the countryside as advice was withdrawn from the Assembly minister last year with no review since.

Cost of the planning process has also not gone up with inflation.

LCCC planning manager Conor Hughes alluded to various reasons for the planning delays.

“I am not saying that lawyers take longer than planners...” said Mr Hughes. “The new computer system for the council should be up and running by the middle of October.

“We were experiencing some problems with the Northern Ireland planning portal. Parts of the system were failing. It actually took Microsoft to find a solution. It was to do with the age of the system.

“Much of it is run through Internet Explorer, with parts no longer supported after June and nothing after November.

“There is some urgency in time. The sooner the new system is up and running the better for all of us.”