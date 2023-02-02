NI councils collect considerably less waste over three-month period in 2022 than year prior

Level of waste collected drops over three-month period in 2022.

Northern Ireland councils collected 9.5% waste during July-September 2022 than they did over the same period in 2021.

Provisional Northern Ireland local authority collected municipal waste management statistics for July to September 2022 have been published by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

The statistical report is updated quarterly and contains provisional information on key measurements of local authority collected (LAC) municipal waste for councils and waste management groups in Northern Ireland.

Data shows that Northern Ireland’s councils collected 249,575 tonnes of waste during July to September 2022, a 9.5% decrease compared to July to September 2021.

During July to September 2022, 51.5% of waste collected by councils was sent for recycling, 0.8 percentage points lower than the recycling rate for July to September 2021.

The landfill rate for waste collected by councils was 22.8% in July to September 2022, a fall from both 71.8% in July to September 2006 and 23.7% recorded during July to September 2021.

Almost a quarter (24.4%) of waste arisings were sent for energy recovery in July to September 2022 which was higher than the 21.7% reported in July to September 2021.

In the longer term, energy recovery rates have increased from 0.1% recorded during July to September 2009.

Household waste accounted for 86.5% of all Local Authority collected (LAC) waste during this period.

The recycling rate for household waste was 52.9% in July to September 2022, similar to the rate recorded during the same quarter of 2021.

The landfill rate for household waste was 21.8%, which was lower than the landfill rate of 23.5% recorded in July to September 2021.